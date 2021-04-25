The Englewood Chamber certainly remains busy promoting our wonderful local businesses — however, there’s more going on behind the scenes that you can’t see.
Last week alone, we helped businesses obtain a liquor license, transfer a food license, and helped a person obtain unemployment that they have been trying to get since December. (Even though there are jobs available, this person is not able to work at this time.)
Obtaining licenses is not always easy, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary. However, what do you do when you keep running into roadblocks or obtaining the license is taking longer than it should? You call your chamber to help.
In this case, the office that handles alcohol permits moved in the middle of this business trying to apply. Mail was lost, no responses, and months had gone by.
In another instance regarding a food license, the online application wasn’t working and was saying the information provided was invalid when it wasn’t.
Your chamber is here to help.
If there are laws or regulations that are hampering your business, we can work to get those changed. We have the experience and contacts to get the job done and get you open for business!
We also partner with the Small Business Administration, SCORE, and other organizations that provide business assistance for free or at a minimal cost. Whether it be access to capital, starting a business, growing a business, or financial workshops, we are here to support your business.
Job fair
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is launching an effort to get our community back to work and businesses employees they need. People looking to find employment can attend the Englewood Chamber’s Job Fair on Monday, April 26, in the Chamber Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Avenue.
The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. and will include twelve different businesses from many different industries. These are well-paying jobs with some participating businesses offering sign-on bonuses, health insurance, and other benefits. Come out and learn what businesses are hiring, find new opportunities, and have the chance to talk with a representative and have your questions answered.
This job fair comes in perfect timing as individuals on unemployment will have to start looking for work after April 24, 2021.
Ribbon-cutting
Join us May 5 from 4:30-6 p.m. Come mix, mingle, and celebrate the new private boat ramp and storage facility at Marine Max, 7090 Placida Road. Captain Tom thought it will be the perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration. The actual cutting of the ribbon will take place at 5 p.m. All are invited to come out and support this business. No registration required.
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Our recent Milestone Members include Center for Sight, 1800 S. McCall Road. They have been members of the Chamber for 44 consecutive years. We also would like to recognize Davis, Roberts, Boller & Rife Dental, 2121 S. McCall Road, who have been members for 43 consecutive years.
