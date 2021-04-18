Leadership Englewood is raising money for local charities. Buy tickets now for their wine or beer tasting.
Your ticket will get you four wine tastings or three beer tastings. Appetizers and live music are included in your ticket purchase. The event will be held 2 p.m. April 24 at Rumours Wine Bar, 1807 Englewood Road, and will benefit many local charities including Meals on Wheels, The Jubilee Center, SOLVE Maternity, and more.
Tickets can be purchased at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
Biz@Noon
Come support a local business, strengthen your connections and enjoy a delicious lunch at noon, April 21. Placida Pearl, 2643 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting us and serving your choice of fresh mixed greens, spicy tuna toll, crazy roll or sashimi. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves in front of a group of approximately 40-50 people and showcase their business. Only a few seats remain.
Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com
Lunch & Learn
Join us at 11:30 a.m. April 22 for free lunch while you learn.
Pamela Starr with Google will tell you the secrets to make your website work for you. Your website serves as an online storefront for your business. Learn how to develop a website that drives user action and supports your business goals. Decide what type of design works best for your business and how to make it search-friendly.
Learn about free Google tools to help you make smart decisions for your website.
The workshop will be held in the Community Room at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Building, 601 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood. Seating is limited, please register for the workshop in advance at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. These free workshop lunches would not be available if it wasn’t for sponsors like Sun Coast Inn, 2073 S. McCall Road.
Job Fair
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce will launch an effort to get our community back to work and businesses employees they need. People looking to find employment can attend the Englewood Chamber’s Job Fair on April 26 in the Chamber Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m., and will include 12 different businesses from many different industries.
These are well-paying jobs with some participating businesses offering sign-on bonuses, health insurance, and other benefits. Come out and learn what businesses are hiring, find new opportunities, and have the chance to talk with a representative and have your questions answered. This job fair comes in perfect timing as individuals on unemployment will have to start looking for work after April 24.
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was the Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Gulf Pines Memorial Park. They have been members of the chamber for 47 consecutive years.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Email him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
