Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air and the Englewood Chamber Leadership Program is spreading the love.
Leadership Englewood is out in full force raising money for kids, pets and vets.
The 2022 Class chose Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood Area, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and A Long Walk Home as beneficiaries. They held a wine tasting at Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro last week that raised approximately $8,000 dollars.
They also had a dunk tank at our Fun After 5 event that raised almost $1,000 in one hour. There are two more events planned along with sponsorship opportunities. The class plans to use money raised to purchase items that their three chosen charities need.
Thank you to those members that supported Leadership Englewood: Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, Keller Williams Realty-Sand Dollar Team, Key Agency Insurance, Key Realty, Lightspeed Voice, Michael Saunders & Company-Mitch Mesenburg and Paradise Exclusive Real Estate-Susan Porter.
BIZ@NOON
Our Feb. 16 Biz@Noon is being held at Ephesus Mediterranean Grill off Gasparilla Road next to Paradise Exclusive Real Estate. The address is 8300 Wiltshire Drive. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You will have your choice of chicken kebab, beef tenderloin kebab or veggie kebab. All come with Shepard Salad and Rice Pilaf. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
At 5 p.m. Feb. 17 Just Counters & Other Stuff will be celebrating 20 years in business and everyone is invited. Come on out and congratulate this business on reaching this milestone. It is not easy to open a business, let alone successfully operate for 20 years. You’ll be able to see their showroom expansion while enjoying a pig roast and live music. Just Counters & Other Stuff is at 1489 Market Circle, Suite 309, Port Charlotte. They have been a staple in the community since 2002, helping families and businesses perfect their spaces. With over three decades of experience and expertise in the countertop industry, along with state certified contractors, they can handle nearly any project.
NEW MEMBER ORIENTATION
At 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23, the Englewood Chamber will be holding its quarterly New Member Orientation in their community room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. This event is for new members, existing members looking to get more involved and future members looking to see if the chamber is the right fit for their business. Come out and learn what the chamber has to offer and get the most out of your membership. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Registration is required. Please RSVP to Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com.
