Englewood Chamber’s Leadership Englewood has completed two of their three waterway cleanups.
The first cleanup had more than 50 volunteers and they filled a two-ton Dumpster in one hour.
They ended up creating more piles of debris and had a large Waste Management truck with a claw come back for the rest. Leadership Englewood made it a priority to clean up after Hurricane Ian.
They still have one more cleanup planned and they are looking for volunteers.
Visit EnglewoodChamber.com and click the Leadership Englewood logo on the top right of the homepage. That will provide you with the link to sign-up to volunteer.
The next clean-up day is at 8 a.m. Feb 26 at Holiday Estates III.
In addition to cleaning our waterways, Leadership Englewood is raising money for a sculpture at Englewood Beach. The sculpture will symbolize the strength and unity that followed Hurricane Ian.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
Join us this Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Kids Needs’ new location in Heron Plaza, 2670 S. McCall Road. Heron Plaza is the same shopping center Posh Pelican Patio is located and near the End Zone Coastal Sports Bar & Grille.
The event is from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with the actual ribbon cutting around 5 p.m.
Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood is a local nonprofit run solely by volunteers. They collect donations and distribute them to local families in need. Donated items include school-approved clothing, personal hygiene items, socks, underwear and shoes.
They also accept monetary donations which are used to restock inventory throughout the school year, provide holiday assistance and help fund school-based and community youth programs in our area.
NEW MEMBER ORIENTATION
At 8:30 a.m. March 2, the Englewood Chamber will be holding our quarterly New Member Orientation. It’s in our Community Room at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
This event is for new members, existing members looking to get more involved and future members looking to see if the chamber is the right fit for their business. Come out and learn what the chamber has to offer and get the most out of your membership.
Be sure to bring business cards and plan to enjoy a hot breakfast and coffee courtesy of Xavier Financial and Mortgage Group. One lucky member will win their Name in Lights!
Let us show you why we are “Seriously Fun Business.” Registration is required at EnglewoodChamber.com
PROPOSED MEDIANS
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) scheduled a public meeting in Englewood to get feedback on their proposed plan to add medians to State Road 776 from the Charlotte County line to the entrance of the Tangerine Woods community.
The chamber will be represented to make sure we are part of the discussion and urge FDOT not to block access to businesses. All are welcome to attend 7 p.m. Feb. 23, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 Broadway St., Englewood.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.