Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

 RBphotos.com / RickB

Englewood Chamber’s Leadership Englewood has completed two of their three waterway cleanups.

The first cleanup had more than 50 volunteers and they filled a two-ton Dumpster in one hour.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

