We want to give a special thank you to some of our members that help make Leadership Englewood Happen.
If it wasn’t for our sponsors, the chamber would not be able to provide all the services offered. Leadership Englewood’s Non-Profit Day started with breakfast sponsored by Wampler Varner Insurance Group and ended with a Reception sponsored by Susie Porter, Realtor at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
Lunch was sponsored by Karen Current with Centennial Mortgage. We also want to thank Brian Faro, co-owner and Realtor Janet Shawen, who are both with Paradise Exclusive Real Estate and were our bus sponsors.
Thank you to all who helped make the day successful!
BOOZE WAGON RAFFLE
We have a little red wagon in our office filled with 25 bottles of great brands of liquor. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Get yours online at EnglewoodChamber.com or visit the chamber in person at 601 S. Indiana Ave. Tickets are only $20. The winner will be drawn live on Facebook at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
BUSINESS@NOON
Our monthly Business@Noon will be held at noon Nov. 17. Landy’s Restaurant will be hosting us at 1400 Aqua View Lane. Attendees will have a choice of four menu items: Caesar Chicken salad Croissant (natural chicken breast with celery and caesar mayonnaise, crisp romaine lettuce and shaved Parmesan); Dynamite Shrimp Wrap (crispy fried shrimp in our tangy dynamite sauce, with fresh romaine and tomato, served with seasoned French fries); Tomato Basil Pie (fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, basil and pine nut pesto layered over fresh baked butter crust pastry and topped with Parmesan and served with olive salad; or Grilled Vegetable Salad — this can be made vegan — (fresh grilled seasonal vegetables over pearl couscous salad with a light balsamic glaze).
Come on out to support a local restaurant, make new connections and have a fun lunch. Be sure to bring business cards. Each attendee will have the opportunity to talk about their business in front of approximately 50 individuals. These lunches sell out fast, so register at EnglewoodChamber.com now.
SUPER MIXER
Join the Englewood & Boca Grande Chambers as we team up to host a super mixer. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18 in the courtyard at 741 Park Ave., Boca Grande. The event is free, however, registration is required. You can register online at englewoodchamber.com. There will be food, drinks and live music by Marty Moss. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the Englewood Chamber.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Italiano Insurance Services, 441 Palm Ave., Boca Grande. They have been members of the Chamber for 30 consecutive years. Find more information at ItalianoInsurance.com.
