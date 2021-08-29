This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country.
I still remember the day George W. Bush got on the bullhorn and said “I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
People from all walks of life came together for the greater good with love and support for our country and one another. With the 20th anniversary on the horizon, it is inherent we keep our sense of community strong. We gather in unity on Sept. 11 to thank our military, our first responders, and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe. Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 will be having a 9/11 Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Park at their post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Please RSVP by calling 941-697-3616.
BUSINESS CARD EXCHANGE
Join us at 5 p.m. Sept. 8 for our monthly Business Card Exchange. This is a great way to meet new connections, potential customers, and friends. If you bring a door prize, you will have the opportunity to sand in front of over 100 attendees and share your message. This month, Englewood Area Youth Baseball will be hosting us at the Englewood Sports Complex off River Road. During the event, we will also be introducing Leadership Englewood Class of 2022. Come congratulate them on being accepted into the program and wish them well on their journey.
BIZ@NOON
Enjoy lunch while you make business connections at noon Sept. 15 at The Waverly Restaurant, 2095 N Beach Road, on Englewood Beach. You will have the opportunity to speak in front of approximately 50 attendees and promote your business, events, sales or anything you’re trying to get the word out about. You will have a choice of orange glazed salmon with jasmine rice, chicken Alfredo, Very Berry Salad, or a Mediterranean salad with falafel. You must register in advance at EnglewoodChamber.com.
LET'S EAT! ENGLEWOOD
Let’s Eat! Englewood is a great annual community event designed to support our member restaurants. This year, the two week-long event is set to take place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30. During this time restaurants will offer a signature lunch and/or dinner dish at a reduced or comparable rate. The purpose is to gain community support for all our wonderful restaurants we love and to generate business during the slower time of the year. We are still signing up restaurants and adding menus, however, you can keep checking LetsEatEnglewood.com for updates.
DEARBORN CONSTRUCTION
The chamber created DearbornIsOpen.com to provide updates on construction and promote businesses during the construction. Construction will be as minimally invasive as possible and business will remain open. We urge our community to venture down West Dearborn Street and support our local businesses during this project. Green Street runs parallel to Dearborn Street and provides a clear path around any closed intersections there may be.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest-standing members A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. They have been members of the chamber for 35 consecutive years.
