Through generous contributions from our local residents and individuals around the world, the Englewood Chamber was able to provide more than $60,000 to local Englewood businesses and their employees.
All totaled, 30 Englewood businesses and an additional 30 individuals received Hurricane Ian Relief Grants from the chamber to help them recoup from the recent storm. The grants were available to any chamber member or employee of a chamber member that submitted an application.
GREAT CHAMBER YEAR
As we wrap up 2022, the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for making Englewood the best place to live, work and play.
It's no secret that the Englewood community is unique. The way the community works together and supports each other is truly a wonderful thing.
Although it’s commonplace around here, this level of community support does not happen everywhere and should be recognized.
We have seen the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.), Charlotte County Community Foundation, Charlotte County Toys for Tots, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS), Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Englewood Helping Hands, Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, Meals on Wheels, Project Phoenix, St. David’s Jubilee Center, The Long Walk Home, The Rotary’s, YMCA and countless other organizations provide continued assistance to our community.
The chamber's leadership program, Leadership Englewood, also gives back to our community. The 2022 Class of Leadership Englewood raised more than $30,000 for our local charities. They used the remainder of the funds to beautify our town. They had a mural professionally painted by Matt McAllister on the newly renovated Dearborn Street next to the Dignam Family Stage at Pioneer Plaza.
Not only do our local nonprofits make a big impact, but so do many of our local businesses. The Chambers Super Star members receive additional exposure while providing the chamber the support it needs to enhance the level of service we provide the community. They are our community heroes. Thank you to Arnold Insurance, Cape Haze Marina, CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions, Michael Saunders & Company and Paradise Exclusive Real Estate!
If you or anyone you know in the community is in need, please reach out to the chamber so we can connect you with an organization that can help.
ANNUAL BANQUET
Join us Jan. 31 at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club Hill’s Clubhouse for the chamber’s annual banquet. We'll install our new board of directors and present our business of the year awards.
You will not want to miss out on this night of celebration, camaraderie and connections.
We would like to thank our Stage Sponsor, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate; Bar Sponsor, Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group; and Card Sponsor, Amber Craft of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
The awards will include Excellence in Business for small, medium and large businesses, New Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the year, Bon Appetite award for daytime and evening dining, and the Beautification Award.
HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
The chamber will be closed Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.