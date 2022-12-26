Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

Through generous contributions from our local residents and individuals around the world, the Englewood Chamber was able to provide more than $60,000 to local Englewood businesses and their employees.

All totaled, 30 Englewood businesses and an additional 30 individuals received Hurricane Ian Relief Grants from the chamber to help them recoup from the recent storm. The grants were available to any chamber member or employee of a chamber member that submitted an application.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

