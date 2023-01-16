The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce will have its annual dinner on Jan. 31 at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club Hill’s Clubhouse.
The evening will be seriously fun business where attendees will hear the accomplishments from 2022 and goals for 2023.
The installation of the 2023 Board of Directors will take place as well as the Business Awards Ceremony. You will not want to miss out on this night of celebration, comradery and connections. Due to high demand, all chamber events sell out.
• Director, Shawn Emery, Emery Auto & Diesel Repair
• Presidential Appointee, Chris Anders, End Zone Coastal Sports Bar & Grille
• Presidential Appointee, Jennifer Tucker, Preferred Rate
Business Awards
• Business of the Year
• Excellence in Business, Small
• Excellence in Business, Medium
• Excellence in Business, Large
• New Business of the Year
• Non-Profit of the year
• Bon Appetit, Daytime Dining
• Bon Appetit, Evening Dining
• Beautification Award
BIZ@NOON
At noon, Jan. 18, Cool Pickle in Paradise will be hosting our Biz@Noon. They are at 8501 Placida Road, right next to Place in the Sun Real Estate, Eco Marine, Placida Window Treatments, Ace Hardware and Apulia Osteria Italiana. For planning purposes, pre-registration is required.
You can register online at EnglewoodChamber.com. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about.
DEARBORN MURAL MERCH
Everyone has seen the beautiful “Greetings from Englewood” mural at the Dignam Family Stage on Dearborn Street. The mural was the idea of Leadership Englewood Class of 2022. They hired local artist, Matt McAllister, to paint it. Even before the mural was complete, people were asking to buy merchandise with the mural on it. Well, now you can. Visit McAllisterMerch.com.
CHAMBER CLOSED
The chamber will be closed today, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. We will be open as normal Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
