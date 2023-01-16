Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

 RBphotos.com / RickB

The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce will have its annual dinner on Jan. 31 at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club Hill’s Clubhouse.

The evening will be seriously fun business where attendees will hear the accomplishments from 2022 and goals for 2023.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

