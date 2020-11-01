Hard to believe it is already November, but here we are. Perhaps it is because the Englewood Chamber keeps so busy. They always say, “time flies when you are having fun.”
We have many events planned this month, including graduation for the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 and the introduction of the Class of 2021. A dinner banquet is set for Thursday, Nov. 12 at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Reservations are required and may be made on our website at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
We are less than two weeks away from the chamber’s fundraising event, “Sunset Serenade, A Picnic on Lemon Bay,” set for Saturday, Nov. 14, on the grounds of Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
The evening will include picnic-style food from Farlow’s on the Water and Lock n’ Key, and dessert from Mango Bistro. There will be entertainment, raffles and a beautiful sunset on Lemon Bay. (I have already put in a request to Mother Nature). Tickets are still available online and donations are being accepted for the online auction. More info: LemonBayPicnic.Com.
Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S. McCall Road, Englewood, is also the venue host for this month’s Business Card Exchange, set for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 11. We will also honor our veterans that evening.
We are excited to announce that Landy’s Restaurant, 1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood, will be hosting this month’s networking luncheon Nov. 19. More details about Biz@Noon will be coming soon.
Once again, the chamber is a drop-off site for the local Toys for Tots campaign. Our lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Englewood Chamber works hard to help our members and the community with various resources. One of those ways is assisting small business and nonprofit organizations to complete and submit applications to receive funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Grant, known as C.A.R.E.S.
We will have business consultants operating out of the Chamber office beginning Tuesday. You must call 941-474-5511 for an appointment. There is no cost, and you do not have to be a chamber member.
Join us as we celebrate success Thursday in Venice with an open house at Family Promise of South Sarasota County, 720 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, from 4-5 p.m.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, we're cutting the ribbon to welcome Sunflower Market Discount Grocery to the Englewood Square shopping center on 400 block of South Indiana Avenue. More details can be found on our website EnglewoodChamber.Com
The Englewood Chamber has decided to cancel the 2020 Englewood Beach Putt Putt event. Teams that were registered for the event can either receive a refund or remain signed-up to guarantee their spot in next year’s event. Reach out to Business@EnglewoodChamber.Com with any questions.
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, and may be reached at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com.
