Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country.
I still remember the day George W. Bush got on the megaphone and said “I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
People from all walks of life came together for the greater good with love and support for our country and one another.
It is inherent we keep our sense of community strong and we gather in unity to remember. We thank our military, our first responders, and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.
CAMPAIGN SCHOOL
On Sept. 13 & 14, attend virtually each day from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The virtual training school is highly recommended for candidates and anyone interested in running for local or state office, serving their community, or managing campaigns. It is open to everyone, free to attend, and nonpartisan. Participants are welcome to attend any or all days offered.
Presenters include state and local political experts, elected officials, university professors, and community leaders. For more information and to attend, visit our event page at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
FUN AFTER 5
On Sept. 14, join us for our monthly “Fun After Five” monthly mixer hosted by Ivy’s on Dearborn. Neighboring businesses will be adding to the party. Joe Maxx Coffee, Suncoast Central Realty, Vino Loco and Mark Knauf CPA will provide food, drinks and entertainment. We will also be introducing the new 2023 class of Leadership Englewood. You will not want to miss this block party! This is a free event. No registration required. Everyone is invited to attend and please feel free to bring your friends. Come out to support our local businesses. This is a great way to meet new connections, potential customers, and friends. If you bring a door prize, you will have the opportunity to stand in front of over 100 attendees and share your message.
BIZ@NOON
On Sept. 21, attend our Biz@Noon hosted by Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave. off Placida Road. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You must register to attend. Register and pick your meal choice at EnglewoodChamber.com. Meal choices include chicken parmigiana sub, chicken tacos, beef tacos or eggplant salad.
LET’S EAT, ENGLEWOOD
Let’s Eat! Englewood is a great annual community event designed to support our member restaurants. This year, the two week-long event is set to take place from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29. During this time restaurants will have special menus for lunch and/or dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. Dinner is a three course meal for $32 and lunch is a two course meal for $17. The purpose is to gain community support for all our wonderful restaurants we love, and to generate business during the slower time of the year. Restaurateurs have told us their sales increased 30% during Let’s Eat! Englewood. Menus will be uploaded to www.LetsEatEnglewood.com by Sept. 15.
