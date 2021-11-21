Nov. 27 is Shop Small Saturday, and the Englewood Chamber urges everyone to shop local and support your community.
The holidays are just around the corner. Now is the perfect time to support small businesses throughout the holiday season.
Multiple studies show that small businesses reinvest in the local economy at a higher rate than large businesses do. For every $100 spent at a small business, $68 stays in the community. That’s more than twice the amount chains reinvest.
When consumers patronize local small businesses, they are essentially giving money back to their local community. A thriving local business will generate high levels of revenue, which means that the business will pay higher taxes, including local property taxes.
This money is then used for local police and fire departments as well as schools. A thriving small business also can improve property values throughout a community, improving every homeowner's bottom line.
Small businesses also tend to show more creativity than large competitors, introducing new products and ideas into the market.
To help promote our local businesses, take pictures of items you buy and tag the businesses in social media posts. Help spread the word of the hidden treasures we have in and around Englewood!
BOOZE WAGON RAFFLE
We have, in our chamber office, a little red wagon filled with 25 bottles of liquor all great brands — all for a lucky winner. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Get yours online at EnglewoodChamber.com or visit the chamber in person at 601 S. Indiana Ave. Tickets are only $20! The winner will be drawn live on Facebook at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
RIBBON CUTTING
Join us Dec. 1 for a ribbon-cutting celebration at Quality Carpet + Floorings, 3680 N. Access Road, Englewood. We will be celebrating their newly renovated showroom. Stop by anytime between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The ribbon will be cut around 5 p.m. There will be food, drinks and more.
SUPER MIXER
Due to inclement weather, the Super Mixer co-hosted by the Englewood & Boca Grande Chambers has been rescheduled for Dec. 2. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the courtyard at 741 Park Ave., Boca Grande. The event is free, however, registration is required. You can register online at englewoodchamber.com. There will be food, drinks and live music by Marty Moss. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the Englewood Chamber.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Rum Bay Restaurant on Palm Island. You can get there via barge, water taxi or by boat and enjoy their complementary docks. Rum Bay Restaurant has been a member of the Chamber for 32 consecutive years. Find more information RumBayPalmIsland.com.
A reminder that the Chamber will be closed this Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.