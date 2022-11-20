Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo

 RBphotos.com / RickB

Nov. 26 is Shop Small Saturday, and the Englewood Chamber urges everyone to shop local and support your community.

The holidays are just around the corner. Now is the perfect time to support small businesses throughout the holiday season.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments