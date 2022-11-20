Nov. 26 is Shop Small Saturday, and the Englewood Chamber urges everyone to shop local and support your community.
The holidays are just around the corner. Now is the perfect time to support small businesses throughout the holiday season.
Multiple studies show that small businesses reinvest in the local economy at a higher rate than large businesses do. For every $100 spent at a small business, $68 stays in the community.
When consumers patronize local small businesses, they are essentially giving money back to their local community. A thriving local business will generate high levels of revenue, which means that the business will pay higher taxes, including local property taxes.
This money is then used for local police and fire departments as well as schools.
A thriving small business also can improve property values throughout a community, improving every homeowner’s bottom line. Small businesses also tend to show more creativity than large competitors, introducing new products and ideas into the market.
To help promote our local businesses, take pictures of items you buy and tag the businesses in social media posts. Help spread the word of the hidden treasures we have in and around Englewood.
TURKEY TROT
The Englewood Area Cancer Foundation is having their Annual Turkey Trot 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children. All Registration fees go directly to Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. This is a community event. All money goes directly to Cancer Warriors in our area. No swards, no shirts so that all fees go directly to those fighting cancer. All goody bag items, food, prizes and more have been donated by wonderful sponsors.
FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER
On Thursday, from noon until 3 p.m., Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings. Because of Hurricane Ian, this year’s dinner will be drive-thru only; there will be no seating inside the church. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. If you are homebound and live within 10 miles of the church, you can call 941-697-1747 by noon Tuesday, Nov. 22, to request delivery. GCUMC at 1100 S. McCall Road (S.R. 776), in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte.
TOY DRIVE
Tailored Inspections will be holding their 4th annual toy drive to collect for Charlotte County Toys for Tot. It’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2. Stop by, donate a new, unwrapped toy and enjoy lunch as we grill out in the Englewood Chamber parking lot, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
A reminder that the Chamber will be closed this Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com
