The chamber has been busy and so have our members.
Just about every business says they are seeing record sales this March. The chamber has also been seeing record numbers at our events.
Our March 9 “Fun After 5” networking event had record-breaking attendance welcoming more than 150 people. This event was hosted by Wampler Varner Insurance Group at Key Agency and they did an amazing job accommodating everyone.
Our March 16 Biz@Noon at End Zone Sports Bar & Grille also saw record-breaking numbers with more than 65 people in attendance.
Last week, the chamber held a nonprofit workshop. This event was held in the chamber community room and it was a full house. Our local nonprofits do so much for our community and it was great to see so many take the time out of their busy day to attend this workshop to help further their missions.
Also last week, the Englewood Chamber partnered with the Boca Chamber and held a Super Mixer for double the fun! Southern Design Living hosted us. They are at 2980 Placida Road, Englewood. They offer a unique collection of coastal-inspired home furnishings and accessories. They have a beautiful courtyard out back that was perfect for our mixer. They had plenty of room and an outdoor bar and kitchen. There were many new faces.
Just like all of our events, it was seriously fun business.
TACO TUESDAY
From 6-7:30 p.m. March 29, Tailored Inspections is hosting Taco Tuesday at the Englewood Chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave. There will be tacos, margaritas, giveaways and networking so make sure you stop by tomorrow and meet the team! Tailored Inspections is a professional home inspection company with attention to detail.
BUSINESS TIPS
The chamber is hosting a business workshop 5:30 p.m. March 31 in our Community Room. The workshop will focus on providing tips to help businesses succeed. You will learn the following 10 tips:
1. What is the number one complaint from customers and how to advert it or answer it.
2. How to properly correct your mistake with customers.
3. Who are the most important people to have as customers and how to keep them happy.
4. Why is it important to build relationships with everyone.
5. How to make sure your business is running the way you want it to run.
6. How to hire people that will help you succeed.
7. Why social media is of vital importance.
8. What may be keeping you from achieving success.
9. Why is it important to make each day a success.
10. What every successful entrepreneur knows is the number key to success.
Space is limited, you must register to attend at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
FUN AFTER 5
Our April Fun After 5 mixer is April 13. Capital Homes will be hosting us at their location right down the road from the chamber, 406 N. Indiana Ave. Capital homes is a family-owned custom home builder. Come out and introduce yourself to the owners, meet some new people, and enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.
