Your Englewood Chamber was represented at the state capitol last week to advocate on behalf of the business community.
Legislators are currently up in Tallahassee at our state capitol getting planning and introducing legislation ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Out of the 2,000-plus pieces of legislation proposed, only about 250 will end up becoming law.
Advocating is not always about passing legislation. Actually, most of the time is spent working to stop bad legislation from being passed, such as regulations or restrictions that hinder free enterprise and increase the cost of doing business.
With that being said, most of the legislation that actually makes it past the finish line is good for Florida businesses and families.
For example, insurance reform (lowering property insurance), workforce development (increasing the pool of qualified workers), water quality (protecting our waterways), and funding for local projects (widening River Road) were just a few of the important items discussed with legislators and department heads.
In addition to meeting with legislators and department heads, I attended a Florida Chamber of Commerce Conference that provided great statistics, a behind the scenes look at legislation and upcoming elections all while networking with chambers from all over the state.
Did you know Florida is the No. 1 state for business startups?
For more interesting statistics about the state visit TheFloridaScorecard.org. There is also an option at the top right of the webpage that allows you to drill down to county specific statistics.
CHANGES COMING
Florida Department of Transportation officials plant to install medians on State Road 776 (Indiana Avenue) from the Charlotte County line to Tangerine Woods.
These medians will cut off access to most of the businesses. They will make it very difficult for you to get to the grocery store and other favorite local businesses.
The Englewood Chamber will have new member orientation at 8:30 a.m. March 2 at the chamber’s Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
This quarterly event is for new members, existing members looking to get more involved and future members looking to see if the chamber is the right fit for their business. Come out and learn what the chamber has to offer and get the most out of your membership.
Breakfast and coffee will be provided by Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group. Be sure to bring business cards and plan to enjoy a hot breakfast courtesy of Xavier Financial and Mortgage Group.
Let us show you why we are “Seriously Fun Business.” Registration is required at EnglewoodChamber.com
FUN AFTER 5
Join us from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Road, for our Fun After 5 St. Paddy’s Day celebration. There will be great food, drinks and entertainment sponsored by Cape Haze Convenience Store, Custom Mortgage-Nicole Stiver, Joe Maxx Coffee, RE/MAX Alliance Group – Karin Dubbs and Vino Loco.
