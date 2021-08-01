Join us 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, for our August Business Card Exchange hosted by W.E.N.G. Radio. It’s going to be a Beach Bash! Delicious food will be provided by Outback Steakhouse. There will also be prizes for attendees and a raffle to support Boys & Girls Club.
You won’t want to miss this one. Come meet all the voices behind the mic and tour the station. Bring a door prize to get a chance on winning a week’s ad on the Chamber’s digital billboard.
BIZ@NOON
At noon Wednesday, Aug. 18, join us at Ephesus Mediterranean Grille, 8300 Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte, which will be hosting our Biz@Noon. They are located right next to Paradise Exclusive Real Estate and Benham Contracting off Gasparilla Road. For their exact location and to register online, visit: EnglewoodChamber.com
Registrations are required to ensure there is enough food. This is a great opportunity to showcase your businesses in front of 40-50 people.
CHAMBER BIRTHDAY BASH
Everyone is invited at noon Saturday, Aug. 21, to celebrate at Englewood Beach. It’s the Englewood Chamber’s 80th birthday! We rented pavilion No. 3 next to the volleyball courts. Come out and celebrate all things Englewood from noon to 5 p.m. This is a fun community event for all to enjoy.
There will be music, corn hole, volleyball, and more. Food and soft drinks will be provided. Register online at: EnglewoodChamber.com
LUNCH & LEARN
Enjoy a free lunch while you learn at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the chamber. This month’s topic is how to increase interest in virtual events. Virtual Events are easy to join and easy to leave. There is no guarantee for attendance so your content really needs to draw people in.
Whether your virtual event is public or private, you want to create a wave of impact around it. Learn some basic ideas to keep in mind for a successful, high-impact virtual event. Seating is limited, please register for the workshop in advance at: EnglewoodChamber.com
The workshop and lunch are available at no charge thanks to our sponsor, Tailored Inspections.
TRI-CHAMBER EVENT
Increased networking 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Plantation Golf Course, 500 Rockley Blvd, Venice. Please join the Englewood, Venice, and North Port Area Chambers of Commerce at a Tri-Chamber Business Card Exchange. You get to connect with Members from all three Chambers! The cost is $15 per person. You must register to attend at: EnglewoodChamber.com
Tabletop sponsorships are also available. The cost is $100 for a table top and includes you and one other person from your company to attend. Each sponsor gets an eight foot covered table to place products/promotional material. Tables will be lined up around the room expo-style.
You will have the opportunity to speak and provide a give-away. Contact the chamber at 941-474-5511 for more information.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, aka Milestone Members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Giffels-Webster Engineering, 900 Pine St., Englewood.
They have been members of the Chamber for 38 consecutive years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.