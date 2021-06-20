Englewood’s Fourth of July Fireworks will take place at 9:05 p.m. on Middle Beach. We are thankful to the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary along with the support of our community for funding this important event. Unfortunately, Sarasota County will not allow for the VIP Tent this year.
The Englewood Chamber represents free enterprise and embraces the independence afforded to us each and every day. We would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend and look forward to seeing the firework display coming back this year!
Did you know the Englewood Chamber has been around as long as the Fourth of July? The Fourth of July was made a federal holiday in 1941, the same year your chamber was incorporated.
Secret Society
Last Friday was the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets Award breakfast. It is called the secret society because the winners are kept secret until announced at the event. Now, we can finally reveal the winners of the 2021 Smoked Mullet Award and Legend Award.
The winner of the 2021 Smoked Mullet Award was Nancy Wille. This award is given to a person who has helped transform Englewood into what it is today.
The Winner of the 2021 Legend Award was the Ainger Family. This award is given to a particular family that had a substantial impact in the creation of Englewood.
Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to Nita Cole who not only created this event in 1996 while she was chamber president but also for her tireless work making sure this event is a success every year.
Leadership Englewood
Leadership Englewood applications are open. Leadership Englewood is the chamber's leadership program and is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces.
Armed with that better understanding, the Leadership graduate can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
This is also a great opportunity to build camaraderie with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Applications will close 5 p.m. June 30. For more information visit leadershipenglewood.com.
Lunch & Learn
This month’s free Lunch & Learn is doubling as a new member orientation. Join us in the Community Room of the Englewood Chamber 11:30 p.m. June 24. The chamber has a number of programs that allow you and your business the opportunity to be noticed, and to reach new and existing customers while supporting Chamber events and programs.
If you are a chamber member or just interested in what we offer, join us for lunch and learn what it’s all about. You lunch will be free thanks to Wampler Varner Insurance Group for sponsoring. Seating is limited; please register for the workshop below in advance at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Milestone members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was DMK Associates Inc. They have been members of the Chamber for 39 consecutive years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.