This week is National Police Week. National Police Week recognizes those who have dedicated their lives to protecting us and pays special recognition to the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
It is important to show your appreciation to our first responder’s every day, however, it’s especially important this week.
The chamber is teaming up with Suncoast Central Realty to provide a meal to the Sheriff’s Office today.
You can get involved to show your appreciation too. Help celebrate by supporting our Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. They need our help with an event they are planning. The sheriff’s office is hosting the first Dive Team Challenge in September. Search-and-rescue dive teams from around the state will compete in Charlotte County to see who is the best.
Organizers intend for this to be an annual event. But they need donations to make this event happen.
Please take advantage of this opportunity to support our first responders and make a donation to the cause. Checks can be made payable to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Any proceeds will go to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch. For more information contact Lt. Scott Clemens at 941-258-3900 or scott.clemens@ccso.org
BIZ@NOON
Attend our Biz@Noon, set for noon May 18 and hosted by the Placida Pearl, 2643 Placida Road, Englewood. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You will have your choice of a coconut shrimp basket with fries, spicy tuna roll, crazy roll, chicken tenders with fries or a vegan-sweet potato roll. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Help us welcome AURA boutique from 4-6 p.m. May 19 at Lemon Bay Plaza, 1825 Englewood Road. They specialize in upscale women’s fashion. The public is welcome; bring a friend. Find out more about AURA Boutique at www.auraboutique.com.
LEADERSHIP ENGLEWOOD
Join us as we celebrate the success of Leadership Englewood Class of 2022! Check presentations will be made to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood and The Long Walk Home. Come show your support and enjoy wonderful food and comradery at 5:30 p.m. June 1 the beautiful Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Guests will have their choice of New York strip steak, Faroe Island salmon with lemon butter dill sauce or chicken Marsala. Dinner include salad, mashed potatoes and mixed greens with dessert. There will be a cash bar. For more information and to register, visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
BLOOD DRIVE
There’s a community blood drive set for 9 a.m. to noon May 16 at the Habitat ReSale Store, 3325 S. Access Road, Englewood. All donors will receive a $10 Habi-cash voucher plus a $10 donation to BCA Ukraine Relief Fund. Sign up today at 1-866-97-BLOOD or suncoastblood.org. SunCoast Blood Centers now plant a tree for every blood donation. The impact of this global green initiative is to offset 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Give local, save global.
