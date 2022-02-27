Local nonprofit leaders are always striving to advance their missions and accelerate social impact. They also benefit from exchanging expertise, networking and professional development.
To that end, a new network dedicated to nonprofit leaders, directors and executive board members is being introduced to our local nonprofits where they’ll be able to gain powerful insight and ideas to bring their visions to life.
To learn more, please plan to attend an informational meeting about the Nonprofit Leaders Collaborative set for 10-11 a.m. March 23 at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The Collaborative was founded by chamber member, Joanne Cumiskey of Vision Quest Leadership LLC, in response to her work with nonprofits and unmet needs.
Seating is limited. Be sure to reserve your spot by contacting the Englewood Chamber of Commerce by phone 941-474-5511 or email business@englewoodchamber.com.
CALLING LOCAL ARTISTS
Leadership Englewood is looking for a local artist to paint a mural on Dearborn Street. Compensation will be provided. Please contact the Englewood Chamber at 941-474-5511 or email Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com if you are interested in being a part of this community legacy.
FUN AFTER 5
The chamber will be holding its Fun After 5 after hours event March 9. Feel free to stop by anytime between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or stay for the entire time. Join in on the networking & noshing at Wampler Varner Insurance Group/Key Agency and see why we are “seriously fun business.” They are at 1201 S. McCall Road. Enjoy food catered by The Lighthouse Grill and live music. We typically see more than 100 attendees at these events and because we are also celebrating Key Agency’s 70th anniversary, you will not want to miss this party! Bring a door prize to promote your business and bring cash for the 50/50 drawing.
BIZ@NOON
Our March 16 Biz@Noon is being held at The End Zone Sports Grille, 2440 S. McCall Road. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. Mark your calendars now as registration will open soon. The End Zone Sports Grille is a local family-owned and operated business with good food and cold beer. They offer live music with daily lunch and dinner specials. Happy Hour is noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. They are big enough to host your events, yet small enough to keep the hometown feel. They also offer inside dining or outside dining under the Tiki.
WIN THE BOOZE COOLER
Now is your chance to participate in Leadership Englewood’s assorted liquor and Yeti cooler raffle. Contact the chamber for your chance to win a 45-gallon Yeti cooler filled with more than 20 assorted bottles of liquor. Suggested donation $20. The winner will be announced at their EngleWoodstock event May 14 at the Englewood Elks Lodge. Leadership Englewood is raising money for kids, pets and vets. The benefiting charities include Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood Area, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and The Long Walk Home. Please contact Business@EnglewoodChamber.com or 941-474-5511 to purchase raffle tickets.
