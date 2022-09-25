As a coastal hidden gem with much to offer, Englewood small businesses are vital to our success.
In an effort to adapt, many of our businesses were able to incorporate more and more technology into their daily lives. For many of these businesses, connecting with customers via social media, expanding their use of digital tools, and creating e-commerce sites remains a critical part of their business models.
At the state level, we should ensure that small businesses have the resources and support that they need. Federally, we should make sure that any conversation Congress has regarding the way businesses use technology, like antitrust regulation, includes the small businesses who may be impacted.
Our leaders in Congress must work to do what’s best for our state’s small business community and should consider how the over-regulation of technology may impact the very tools that have allowed entrepreneurs to continue to thrive through uncertainty.
LEADERSHIP ENGLEWOOD CLASS OF 2023
The Englewood Chamber recently announced Leadership Englewood’s Class of 2023. Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, they will determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
We would like to welcome Sam Beaugrand of Lasbury Tracy Realty, Dylan Cates of CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions, Mary Jo Claudius of Michael Saunders & Company, Janet DeLaney of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Deanna Devine of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Lisa Eby of Charlotte County Board of Commissioners, Austin Fogo of Key Agency, Allyson Garcia of Wampler Varner Insurance Group, Kris Hartley of Joe Maxx Coffee, Merrill Hollinger of Englewoods on Dearborn Restaurant, Krista Jennings of HarborOne Mortgage, Erin Morey of Custom Mortgage, Ben Morris of White Elephant Pub, Robert Page of Galloway Roofing, Lisa Peluso of Double Elevation, Erica Raymond of D. Martin Plumbing, Amanda Russell of Endurance Aire, Jessica Souza of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Tracy Stephens-Miller of YMCA of Southwest Florida, Jamie Walczak of Shipwreck Saloon and Kim Weaver of Beautiful Blinds & Designs.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us Oct. 4 as we partner with the Venice and North Port chambers to hold a ribbon-cutting and campaign kick-off for United Way of South Sarasota County. For more information and to register, visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
COMMUNITY DISCUSSION
On Oct. 12, thousands of neighbors, colleagues, friends and community members will be holding meetings around South West Florida to gather feedback on what is important to your community. One of these meetings will be held at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Join us at noon Oct. 12 at the chamber of 601 S. Indiana Ave. You must register to attend. Register online at OnTheTableSWFL.com and click on join a meeting. There is also an option to host a meeting. Anyone can host a meeting of Businesses, boards, homeowners associations, etc.
LET’S EAT LAST WEEK
This is the last week for Let’s Eat! of Englewood. Don’t miss out, visit LetsEatEnglewood.com to view participating restaurants and their menus.
