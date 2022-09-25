Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo

 RBphotos.com / RickB

As a coastal hidden gem with much to offer, Englewood small businesses are vital to our success.

In an effort to adapt, many of our businesses were able to incorporate more and more technology into their daily lives. For many of these businesses, connecting with customers via social media, expanding their use of digital tools, and creating e-commerce sites remains a critical part of their business models.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

