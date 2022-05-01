The Englewood Chamber will be offering a free and fun public speaking workshop at 5:30 p.m. May 2 in the Chamber’s Community Room at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
So if you get tongue-tied when someone asks about your company or mission, struggle with your elevator speech or just plain hate public speaking, this event is for you.
This engaging and relaxed workshop is geared to help you speakeasy (or easier!) You will get practical tips and tricks you can use to prepare well and communicate confidently when all eyes are on you. Practice in a friendly speakeasy atmosphere among friends. Space is limited so register now at englewoodchamber.com.
In this workshop, you’ll learn how to:
• Structure a compelling introduction.
• Communicate value.
• Speak confidently and concisely.
Our presenter, Lisa Peluso, is a communications strategist and coach with more than 20 years experience empowering professionals to connect with others, communicate powerfully and drive an audience to action.
Lisa has worked with scientists, executives, doctors, and lawyers to help them have greater presence, communicate with clarity, and deliver a more impactful message. She also creates and leads dynamic workshops to train teams to communicate and collaborate successfully.
FUN AFTER FIVE
Come out for some fun after 5! WENG Radio will be hosting us from 5-7 p.m. May 11 at 1355 S. River Road, Englewood. The event will be a racing theme and they will also have margaritas, tacos and music. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance on winning a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. There is usually more than 100 attendees at the monthly events, perfect for meeting a lot of people in a short period of time. This is a great fun way to promote your business. There is no cost for this event, however, bring some cash for the 50/50 raffle. No registration necessary.
ENGLEWOODSTOCK
On May 14, Leadership Englewood presents EngleWOODSTOCK. Join the fun from 4-9 p.m. at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Avenue. A $69 ticket will get you access to the concert as well as food and two drinks. Paisley Crazy and Coastal Jams will be playing some of your favorite classics.
If you would like to sit with your own group, you can purchase a table of eight for $600. Long-sleeve T-shirts are on sale for $35. 100% of the proceeds will benefit three local charities, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and The Long Walk Home. The Englewood Family YMCA offers childcare during the event, if you are in need of a babysitter. Visit EnglewoodChamber.com for more information. Click the EngleWOODSTOCK button at the top of the home page.
BIZ@NOON
Plan to attend our Biz@Noon, set for noon May 18 and hosted by Placida Pearl, 2643 Placida Road. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. Mark your calendars now, registration will open soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.