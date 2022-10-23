The Englewood Chamber has been working with the governor’s office to get Starlink Satellite Internet out to businesses who are still without internet.
From roofing and insurance companies trying to rebuild Englewood to restaurants providing a sense of normalcy, we are getting them and their employees back up and running.
We have even deployed Starlink to mobile home parks and barrier islands like Boca Grande and Little Gasparilla.
BUILDING SUPPLIES
The Englewood Chamber is working with our neighbors who were less impacted by the hurricane to have building supplies donated to our community. The Manatee County Builder Industry Association has pledged to deliver much need building supplies to help get Englewood back up and running.
REPUTABLE BUSINESSES
Protect yourself and your property from scammers and hire a licensed contractor. Go to EnglewoodChamber.com and type in what you are looking for in the search bar of the homepage. If you do not have internet, you can call the chamber at 941-474-5511 or stop in at 601 S. Indiana Avenue.
ENGLEWOOD RELIEF FUND
The Englewood Chamber has created a Hurricane Relief Fund to keep funds raised in Englewood. 100% of the money raised will be given back out to those in need. This money will stay in Englewood to help our locals.
HURRICANE RESOURCES
Remember to keep checking EnglewoodChamber.com/Resources for updates. You will be able to find out where the FEMA is set up so you can talk to them in person. You can find sites distributing food and other products. You can find out about debris removal and roof tarping as well as financial assistance options. The chamber is advocating for additional financial assistance at all levels of government. After all, the government doesn’t have money, that’s our money.
SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY
Thanks to the generous contributions of our local business community, we will be moving forward with Manasota Mystiques Presents Your Yellowstone. This sold-out event will still be held on the same date and place. This will be a great event for the community to come together as a community and forget our problems.
There will be food provided by Lighthouse Grill, drinks provided by End Zone Coastal Sports Bar & Grille, bourbon tastings provided by Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill, mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, live music by Pure Country and much more fun!
We will be forgoing the live auction as we do not want to focus on raising money, but focus more on having fun. We couldn’t have this event if it wasn’t for the generous businesses that stepped up to be a sponsor. We would like to thank the following supporters.
Ranchers: Englewood Glass & Mirror, Shear Sailing Salon & Tanning, Swirls N Curls Ice Cream, Truex Preferred Construction and Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group.
Riders: Abe’s Boat Rental, Ables Marine, Beautiful Blinds & Designs, Englewood Car Wash and WENG Radio.
Ropers: 200 Artist, A-1 Auto Care, Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Jennifer Tucker-Preferred Rate, Karin Dubbs -RE/MAX Alliance Group, Key Agency and Reliable Cabinet Designs.
Community Support: Englewood Lock & Key, Kathleen Godlewski-Paradise Exclusive, Susie Porter-Paradise Exclusive and Signs in One Day.
