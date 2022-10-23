Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo

 RBphotos.com / RickB

The Englewood Chamber has been working with the governor’s office to get Starlink Satellite Internet out to businesses who are still without internet.

From roofing and insurance companies trying to rebuild Englewood to restaurants providing a sense of normalcy, we are getting them and their employees back up and running.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

