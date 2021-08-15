Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s Inaugural Chamber Golf Scramble was July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Course in Rotonda and was a huge success thanks to our members.
There were more than 144 attendees golfing, eating, drinking and — most importantly — getting exposure for their business.
Coming in first place was Wolverine Air Inc., followed By Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille in second and Peacock Premier Properties in third. Congratulations to the three top winners who received gift cards to Beach Road Bistro & Wine Bar, Farlow’s on the Water, Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, Mango Bistro, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, SandBar Tiki & Grille, and The Waverly Restaurant. They will also be showcased in our 2022 Community Guide.
A special thanks goes out to our premier sponsors, Key Agency Inc. and Wampler Varner Insurance Group, for their ongoing community support.
There were also great tent sponsors that went above and beyond to make sure that attendees were fed, hydrated, and having a good time. A special thanks to Allan Schildknecht with EARS, Autmow of South Florida, Florida Best Quote Insurance — Lindsay Broschart, Grande Aire Service, Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Nothing Missed Home Inspections, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Twin Lobsters.
There were too many teams to list; however, you can view the pictures of the event on the Englewood Chamber Facebook page. Tag your business for additional exposure!
MANASOTA MYSTIQUE: BOOTS & BLING
We are almost completely sold out of tickets for our Oct. 2 Boots & Bling event, and it’s only August. People are excited about the venue change and added entertainment. Our Diamond Sponsors are completely sold out. We would like to thank Arnold Insurance, Key Agency, Michael Saunders and Company (Erin Halstead, Mitch Mesenburg and Irene Slattery), Truex Preferred Construction, and Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group for their support.
If you cannot make the event but would still like some exposure, there are still additional sponsorship opportunities available. We are also accepting auction items. For more information on tickets and sponsorships, please visit ManasotaMystique.com.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, aka. “Milestone Members. These members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, 2045 N Beach Road on beautiful Englewood Beach. They have been members of the Chamber for 36 consecutive years.
BIZ@NOON
At noon Wednesday, Aug. 18, Ephesus Mediterranean Grille, 8300 Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte will be hosting our Biz@Noon. They are just off Gasparilla Road, right next to Paradise Exclusive Real Estate and Benham Contracting. For their exact location and to register online, visit:
Registrations are required to ensure there is enough food. This is a great opportunity to showcase your businesses in front of 40-50 people.
TRI-CHAMBER EVENT
Increased networking will be 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Plantation Golf Course, 500 Rockley Blvd, Venice. Please join the Englewood, Venice, and North Port Area Chambers of Commerce at a Tri-Chamber Business Card Exchange. You must register to attend at:
Tabletop Sponsorships are also available at $100 and include two admission tickets and an eight-foot covered table to place promotional material. You will have the opportunity to speak and provide a give-away. Contact the chamber at 941-474-5511 for more information.
