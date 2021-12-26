As we wrap up 2021, the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for making Englewood the best place to live, work and play.
It is no secret that the Englewood community is unique. The way the community works together and supports each other is truly a wonderful thing. Although it’s commonplace around here, this level of community support does not happen everywhere and should be recognized.
We have seen the Boys & Girls Club, C.A.R.E. Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies, Dollars for Mammograms, Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Jubilee Center, Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, YMCA and countless other organizations provide continued assistance to our community.
Not only do our local nonprofits make a big impact but so do many of our local businesses like Grande Aire Services, Key Agency, Suncoast Central Realty and many more.
The chamber's leadership program, Leadership Englewood, also gives back to our community. The 2021 Class of Leadership Englewood raised more than $30,000 for our local charities.
The chamber's Super Star members receive additional exposure while providing the chamber the support it needs to enhance the level of service we provide the community. They are our community heroes. Thank you to Arnold Insurance, Cape Haze Marina, CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions, Lightspeed Voice and Paradise Exclusive Real Estate!
If you or anyone you know in the community is in need, please reach out to the chamber so we can connect you with an organization that can help.
BE A CHAMBER ALL STAR
If your business would like to enjoy enhanced benefits from the chamber while simultaneously helping the community, contact the chamber today. When you sign up to be an All Star you will receive advertising opportunities and events included in your membership. Contact the chamber at 941-474-5511 for more information.
PHOTO CONTEST
The Englewood Chamber's annual photo contest to pick the next cover of our community guide is happening now. Submissions of local pictures showcasing the community have been narrowed down and placed on our website for you to vote for your favorite. What makes the cover of our community guide special, is that these are not stock photos. These are photos taken from our neighbors. Go to www.EnglewoodChamber.com to vote. The winning picture will become the cover of our next community guide. We had more than 200 submissions and will be featuring the runners-up throughout the community guide.
ANNUAL BANQUET IS COMING
Join us Jan. 25 at the Englewood Elks Lodge for the Chamber’s Annual Banquet. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. We will be installing our new board of directors as well as presenting our business of the year awards. You will not want to miss out on this night of celebration, comradery and connections. Register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
CLOSED FOR NEW YEAR'S
The chamber will be closed Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. The Englewood Chamber wishes all our businesses, residents and visitors a very prosperous New Year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.