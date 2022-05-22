The chamber has a lot of members that go above and beyond to support the chamber as well as the community. However, Wampler Varner Insurance Group deserves to be called out specifically. If it wasn’t for them, the chamber would not be as successful as it is today.
Not only do they invest in the chamber financially, they step up when it counts and put in some real sweat equity. David Wampler has been a part of the chamber for 30+ years and more recently his son-in-law and business partner, Jonathan Varner has joined the ranks. Jonathan was the President of the Board through very tumultuous times during COVID-19 and he worked tirelessly to not only make sure the chamber survived, but thrived.
The duo are also instrumental when it comes to supporting Leadership Englewood. They work behind the scenes to make sure each day goes off without a hitch, and that is no easy task. The past few years have had to overcome some major hurdles, however, they got it done. Whenever someone needs something, it seems like Wampler Varner Insurance Group is the go to source.
They do all this without asking for recognition or for an award and they do it with a smile on their face. They truly just want to do what is best for the community. Wampler Varner Insurance is a local, family-owned, independent insurance agency that has been serving families and businesses for over 30 years.
Ribbon Cutting
4:30-6 p.m. May 24. Help us congratulate the Posh Pelican Patio on their new addition with the grand opening of their patio/outdoor furniture store. They are located in Heron Plaza at 2760 S. McCall Road. If you love coastal, you’ll love this store. The public is welcome, bring a friend. There will be food, drinks and fun. Find out more about Posh Pelican Patio at www.posh-pelican.com
Smoked Mullet
11:30 a.m. June 17. An honored Englewood tradition returns. The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets will reveal the 2022 winners for this year’s Smoked Mullet Award and the Englewood Legends’ Award on June 17th, at The Waverly Restaurant located at 2095 N. Beach Road, Englewood.
The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets was started in 1996 by then Chamber President Nita (Edmondson) Cole. “The intention is to honor people from the past who helped create the Englewood we have today-people who probably never have been recognized with an award for their hard work and dedication,” explains Nita Cole.
Past Smoke Mullet Award winners include:
Dr. John Flower, Mac Horton, Leah Lasbury, Pat Fitzgerald, Ferold Davis, Don Platt, Eunice Albritton, Tom Dignam, Billy Davis, David Dignam, Joe Czerwinski, Denny Girard, Bill Stiver, Sr., Larry Nicol, Charlie Hicks, Diana Harris, Esther Horton, Fred Beck, Rex Rowley, Gary Schroeder, Mel Kugler and the 2021 recipient was Nancy Wille.
The Englewood Legends Award was created in 2017 to honor the historic families of the area who contributed to the settlement and growth of the area. Past winners include John Bass, Jr. and the Bass Family, Jack Tate and The Tate Family, The Goff Family and the Ainger Family.
For more information and to register, visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com
