An honored Englewood tradition returns.
The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets has chosen the 2021 honorees for this year’s Smoked Mullet Award and the Englewood Legends’ Award.
However, it’s a secret until the Awards breakfast, set for 7:30 a.m. June 18 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
The intention is to honor those who have been instrumental in Englewood’s history and helped make it what it is today.
The breakfast will be emceed by popular and much-loved Eric Fogo. The guest speaker is local historian Don Bayle, board member Lemon Bay Historical Society, Englewood Museum, History and Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County, Friends of the Englewood Archives and Friends of the Sarasota History Center.
Thank you to our sponsors A Cut Above Styling Salon, Ace Hardware, Anderson Shell Station, Anthony Leonard Roofing, Giffels Webster Engineers, Key Agency, Leo Pfliger Construction, Michael J. Looney Electric, Rowley Insurance, Sean’s Carpet Cleaning, Short Stop Printing, Sterns and Bruns Tire and Auto, Stivers Tire and Auto, Suncoast Architect, and Tall Pines Rentals.
Biz @ Noon
Join us at noon May 19 at Texas Best BBQ, 801 S Indiana Ave. Support a local restaurant and network virtually. This month will be a drive-through style lunch. We will be interviewing businesses as they pull up to get their pre-ordered food. We will share these videos on our social media platforms.
You will have your choice of four options: Pulled pork sandwich, pulled BBQ chicken sandwich, house salad, or Texas wedge salad. All menu items come with a side and a lemonade iced tea. Register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
Business Card Exchange
We had record-breaking attendance at our May Business Card Exchange at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate with almost 150 attendees. Benham Contracting was also represented along with the Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill catered the event. Paradise Exclusive has three offices: Boca Grande, Dearborn and South Gove Cove. This event was held outside their South Gulf Cove office
Next month’s Business Card Exchange is hosted by E-Development Group at their model home in South Gulf Cove. If you have not seen their homes, you need to come to this business card exchange. These are not your average homes. These are unique energy efficient homes. So join us 5 p.m. June 9. More information can be found at EnglewoodChamber.com
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Sunburst Condominiums. They have been members of the chamber for 41 consecutive years.
