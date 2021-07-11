You will not want to miss this month’s business card exchange. We will be announcing the theme for this year’s Manasota Mystique and it is sure to surprise you.
This will be the 10th year we will be putting on this event and we really worked hard to change it up from the same old same old. The date, location, and theme will all be new. Save the date for our signature event Oct. 2.
The business card exchange and Manasota Mystique theme reveal will be held at 5 p.m. July 14, hosted by Rumors Wine Bar in Lemon Bay Shopping Center, 1807 Englewood Road. They will be teaming up with other chamber members like Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill and Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa to provide food, drinks and more. No registration is necessary for this event.
BIZ@NOON
Join us July 21 at noon for our Biz@Noon hosted by Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave. off Placida Road. This is a great opportunity to support a local business, strengthen your connections, and enjoy a delicious lunch. Each attendee will be given one minute to address a group of approximately 50 chamber members and discuss your business, upcoming events, sales, or anything you want people to know.
You must register in advance for this event. Registration and food choices can be found at www.Englewoodchamber.com. Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille is known for its delicious food, live music and extensive whiskey selection.
GOLF SCRAMBLE
We only have a few spots left in our Inaugural Golf Scramble on July 31 at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club -Long Marsh location. This will not be your average golf scramble. In true chamber fashion, we will be pulling out all the stops. Whether you are a golf enthusiast or you’ve never played a game in your life, you are sure to enjoy this event.
Check-In is at 7:30 a.m. with a Shotgun Start at 8:30 a.m. Registration of a team includes a round of golf for a foursome and two carts. Each player will automatically be entered into the helicopter ball drop, chance for prizes and exclusive networking, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your company name on the back, four goodie bags, your ad on the digital billboard at the chamber for a weekend, plus food, drinks, networking, camaraderie, laughter and fun.
Win a full-page ad in our 2022 Community Guide for the first-, second- and third-place teams.
The idea is to have chamber businesses purchase a team of four. Businesses can use their team as an employee team building outing, a get-together among friends, client appreciation, or you can invite individuals you would like to get to know better to increase business connections. There will be food, drinks, prizes, and more. Register at www.EnglewoodGolf.com.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Each Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Chadwick Cove Resort & Marina. They have been members of the Englewood Chamber for 36 consecutive years.
