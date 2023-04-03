Do you want to showcase your business in one of the most prominent and high-traffic areas in Englewood?
The Englewood Chamber would like to provide you with the opportunity to showcase your business at the entrance of Englewood Beach.
Englewood Chamber’s leadership program, Leadership Englewood, is working hard to raise funds for a sculpture to be placed front and center at Englewood Beach.
The sculpture will have a brick base. Pavers will be laid around the brick base. You can buy a 4-by-8 brick and have it engraved with your message. You can also buy an 8-by-8 paver and have it engraved with your message or your business logo.
For more information and to place your orders, visit EnglewoodChamber.com and click on the Leadership Englewood logo at the top right.
As a result of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, the 2023 Leadership Englewood class decided to take a new approach to the class legacy project … one that is multi-faceted and focused on impacting the Englewood community through hands-on outreach.
The project’s first phase was a series of three waterway clean-ups. The next phase is the selection of an artist to create a sculpture that will be dedicated to Charlotte County and installed at Englewood Beach. The public can support this by purchasing bricks for the “Wall of Resilience”…the foundation for which the sculpture will be installed.
Secure your brick today!
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
Join us Monday, April 3, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Gold Finger Marlen’s Salon and Spa. They are located in the Dearborn Public Shopping Center at 39 N. Indiana Ave. Stop by and welcome them to the community. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and we’ll cut the ribbon at about 5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.
There will be another ribbon-cutting ceremony for Green Artist on April 6. They are at 457 W. Dearborn St. Come by and welcome them to the community. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting at approximately 5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited. Green Artist has men and women apparel, CBD products, gifts, beach accessories and artwork.
THE BREW CREW
Join us for Business Before Business from 8-9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Chamber members will have the opportunity to do some informal networking over coffee. This will be just like our Fun After 5 mixers, only it will be in the morning. We had a lunch and after hour’s event, now we are adding a morning event. So we truly do have something for everybody. The inaugural gathering is April 4 at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grille, with coffee provided by Joe Maxx Coffee Co.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com
