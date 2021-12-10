Support the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library and come to their book sale outside the library entrance from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today (Saturday).
Pick up something for everyone on your list. They have children’s books, movies, hardcover books, and lots of paperbacks. Come early, they sell out fast.
Looking for a gift that gives back to your community? How about a membership to the Friends of the Library for a friend or family member. A family membership is only $10. Patron level is $30 and the Gold Benefactor level for $50. Both memberships are tax deductible.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Café Philo is discussing "Is breaking your word the same as betrayal?" This group gathers for stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. It's open to all who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m., join Ashley in the children’s area for Tunes for Tots. It's designed for children up to 6 to improve listening and group interaction skills through stories, movement activities, music, and dramatic play.
Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Ashley is putting together an after-hours holiday carol-oke party for teens. Warm up your vocal cords and get ready to get loud in the library … after hours. Join old friends and new as we spread holiday cheer by singing. Enjoy hot chocolate, play party games, and decorate gingerbread cookies.
The Fiction Writers Tools Class meets at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 18 in our conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. At this session, attendees discuss how to work on their different characters and learn some computer tips. Tammie also has some information about publishers. Anyone can share a short segment with the class and ask for suggestions. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
On Saturday afternoon we have our monthly Dog Tales program at 2 p.m. Children up to 4 can join us to read a book to a furry friend. This program helps build literacy skills in a fun and low-pressure environment. Register at 941-681-3736.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 just before Spinnaker Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.