I hope you are up early enough reading the paper with your morning coffee to head out to the big Pioneer Days Parade on Dearborn Street. It starts at 9 a.m.
Festivities for Pioneer Days begin at 8 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. today. The festival is a great family event including a Kids Zone, scavenger hunt, art tent, community chalk board, shell painting, compass training and more. Bring the whole family to watch a fun parade and participate in some activities together at the festival.
Stop in the library on Tuesday to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
You can hang out in the cool air until Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
Wednesday morning at 10a.m. counselors from SHINE are available to assist with Medicare enrollment. SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 1.866.413.5337. Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 pm Café Philo is discussing their topic of the week. Gather with others to have some stimulating dialog about this topic. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Come in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. On Friday at 11a.m. it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. This program gives your child the opportunity to engage in language-based activities while you get to know other young families. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea. Friday at 4 p.m. Aundrea is having our STEM program; learn about science, technology, engineering and math. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade and their caregiver are welcome to experiment with us and learn in the process.
I’ll see you at the parade!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.