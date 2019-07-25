Want to learn more about Florida-friendly gardens, composting, or citrus trees? Need a plant or insect identified?
Homeowners can receive free research-based lawn, landscape and pest management help at the library from the University of Florida through the Master Gardener program.
Master Gardeners are folks who have completed training as volunteer educators in the Horticulture Program from the University of Florida. They visit the Elsie Quirk Library every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon to educate and provide information about planning and maintaining landscapes with an emphasis on environmental stewardship.
This is a federal-state-county partnership between the Sarasota County Extension Service and the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). It is dedicated to developing knowledge in agriculture, human and natural resources and the life sciences, and making that information accessible.
If you would be interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer in Sarasota County, please call 941-861-9900 for more information.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.