Happy December to everyone.
After dinner is done and all the dishes are cleaned up, it’s time to sit back and relax. Did you know that you can check out DVDs and Blu-rays for free at your local library?
We have the great classics and the latest hot new releases. Movies check out for 14 days and you can take as many as 50 at a time; although how you are going to watch 50 movies in that amount of time is something I cannot imagine. I watch a lot of movies, but I don’t think I could get through that many in two weeks. You can also get free streaming movies without leaving your house from the library on Hoopla and Kanopy.
It’s hard to find something that I can get my whole family to watch because we all have different tastes. We cut the cord from cable a few years ago and have been exploring different old television series that everyone can watch.
I have gotten stuck on the original old “Law and Order” series, starring Sam Waterson as DA McCoy and Jerry Orbach as Lennie Briscoe. The series ran for 20 years going from 1990 until 2010, and I think that every actor has been on the show at one time or another. The premise is to depict a crime from the point of view of the police who investigate and arrest their suspects, and the prosecutors who bring the case to the court system. The crimes they follow are something taken from the headlines of the times. Watching the police and attorneys deal with the emerging technologies and changing personalities over the life of the show is like going back in time to when I was just graduating from college and getting married. And who doesn’t love the “dun, dun” sound announcing the show.
Sometimes I can get my family to watch one of the interesting documentaries found on Kanopy. One that we all found interesting was “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” about a famous sushi chef, Jiro Ono. This documentary shows the sushi-master at work in his Tokyo restaurant and his drive for perfection. Apprentices study for years with him learning his techniques, including his son, who is given no preference or advantages. This film is an interesting mix of gorgeous food and interesting family dynamics.
If you like documentaries, Kanopy has a long list of interesting titles, including:
“The Longevity Film” discusses aging well by talking to people from the longest lived and happiest cultures around the world. “The First Monday in May” presents the creation of the Museum of Modern Art’s most attended fashion exhibition in history, “China: Through the Looking Glass.”
“From Mao to Mozart” documents violinist Isaac Stern’s tour of Red China. Kanopy also has a long list of classic movies like “Guys & Dolls,” “On Golden Pond” and “Sophie’s Choice.” There is a lot to choose from if you are trying to find something for everyone.
Many of the new movies at the library have a waiting list, so if there is something coming out that you can’t wait to see let us know and get your name on the list.
For more information about our digital platforms or to put a movie on hold, visit https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries, and click on the button of the service you wish to access. If you have questions or need help, give us a call at 941-681-3736.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.