This is the last call to purchase an ad in the Englewood Chamber Community Guide. Within the community guide, is our business directory.
The directory only list businesses that are members of the chamber. The community guide is handed out at our welcome center, airports, businesses and vacation rentals. We also work with homeowners associations, mortgage companies, realtors and more to make sure the community guide gets into the hands of new residents. For more information on becoming a member or purchasing an ad, please contact Doug Izzo at 941-474-5511 or Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com.
FUN AFTER 5
Join us 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Grande Aire’s Englewood Location, 1606 Faust Drive. Grande Aire will be teaming up with a number of local businesses to provide drinks, food and entertainment. These monthly events draw over 100 attendees. This is a great opportunity to make a lot of new business connections and build camaraderie. Come on out and join the fun! No registration required, however, you can go to englewoodchamber.com for more information. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the chamber.
CELEBRATIONS
Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at Gem Statewide Plumbing’s new location, 3555 S. Access Road, Englewood. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 p.m. followed by lunch. This is open to the public and we encourage everyone and anyone to attend; the more, the merrier. If you can’t make the ribbon cutting or lunch, you can still stop by any time before 4 p.m. Gem Statewide Plumbing’s professional technicians provide all of Southwest Florida with excellent customer service. They strive to provide their valued customers with prompt, courteous, professional and affordable plumbing services. No job is too big or too small. They provide service for all your plumbing, drain and sewer needs with fast results.
A 20th Anniversary Celebration will be held Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. for Just Counters & Other Stuff, 1489 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Stop by for food and drinks. Since 2002, Just Counters & Other Stuff has been a staple in the community helping families and businesses perfect their spaces. With over three decades of experience and expertise in the countertop industry, they can handle nearly any project. Come out and congratulate both these businesses. Whether a business is new, growing or celebrating a milestone, it is no easy feat.
MEMBER SPOTLIGHT
Thank you to the following businesses that recently renewed their membership with the Englewood Chamber: Armentrout Chau & Associates, Center for Sight, Chadwick Cove Resort & Marina, Chapman Insurance Group, Custom Mortgage-Ann Deramo, Englewood Area Board of Realtors, Fan Lady & Lighting, Grande Aire Services, HarborOne Mortgage, Key Realty, Loveland Center, Manasota Key Realty & Conch Out Rentals, Old Englewood Village Association, Philip Stutzman, Pineapple Gulf Property Management, Reid's Nutrition Center, Rotary Club of Rotonda, Rothco Signs & Designs, Swim Mart, Sysco Corp. and Wampler Varner Insurance Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.