Your chamber is always creating opportunities to gain additional exposure for your business. Be a part of our Inaugural Chamber Golf Scramble for food, drinks, prizes, elite networking, and more.
Visit www.EnglewoodGolf.com for more information and to register.
We would like to thank the businesses that have already purchased a golf team: Coldwell Banker Sunstar-Becky Borci, Grande Aire Services (two teams), Gulf Realty & Associates, Ken & Barb's Restaurant, Key Agency Insurance, Lightspeed Voice, Paradise Exclusive-Brian Faro, Paradise Exclusive-Jim Benson, and Peacock Premier Properties.
Business Card Exchange
This month’s Business Card Exchange was hosted by CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions at 3671 S. Access Road, Englewood. Pam and Alan & Pam Schildknecht provided food from Cape Haze Convenient Store & Deli and Noy’s Bistro. March Knauf CPA provided the drinks. We love seeing members using members.
If you missed this event, it’s OK because we will have another one next month. Rumours Wine Bar will be hosting us next month at 1807 Englewood Road. They will be teaming up with Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill along with other chamber member businesses. Join us 5 p.m. July 14. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance to win a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. No registration necessary.
Biz @ Noon
Come meet new people, strengthen your connections, and enjoy a delicious lunch. Join us at noon (check-in starts at 11:30 a.m.) June 16 at Paraiso Mexican Grill, 2639 Placida Road, Englewood. Each attendee will have the opportunity to stand in front of 40-50 people and talk about your business, a new product, a cause, or an event. Support a local restaurant while promoting your business. There are too many menu items to list, so visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com to register and pick your meal choice.
Lunch & Learn/New Member Orientation
Every month, the chamber hosts FREE Lunch & Learn workshops for members. This month, June 24, our workshop will double as a New Member Orientation. The Englewood Chamber of Commerce has a number of programs. These programs allow you and your business the opportunity to be noticed and to reach new and existing customers. If you are a Chamber Member or just interested in what we offer, join us for lunch and learn what it’s all about.
The workshop will be held at the Community Room in the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Building, 601 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood. Seating is limited, please register for the workshop in advance at www.EnglewoodChamber.com The workshop and lunch are available at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor, Wampler & Varner Insurance.
Milestone Members
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was State Farm. They have been members of the chamber for 39 consecutive years.
