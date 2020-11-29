One in four independently owned restaurants won’t survive the pandemic. At least that’s what restaurant consulting firm Technomic and reservation service OpenTable say.
We see restaurants fail all the time in offseason. But those daunting 1/4 odds were stacked against more local independents than usual.
In the last eight months alone, between Venice and Punta Gorda, we’ve forever lost:
Alligator Creek Bar & Grill, Ana’s European Café, Artur’s Phil’s 41, Bella’s Bistro, Colosseo, Dominic Anthony’s, Father & Son Pizzeria, Gaspy’s Cafeteria, Irving’s Coffee & Creamery, Johnny’s Bar & Grill, Kumo, La Famiglia Italian Restaurant, Las Margaritas de Camila’s, Mr. Fun Guy Café 23 (formerly in the same unlucky location as Dominic Anthony’s), Ntinos Family Restaurant, The Orange House Wine Bar, Placida Grill, Punta Gorda Diner, Seven on Venice, Port Charlotte’s Smoke’n Pit Bar-B-Q and Stacks.
Amid heralded launches like Big Bamboo and The Twisted Fork — and despite new eateries like Riviera Bar & Grill, Pizza Gorda, Wildwood Pizza, Mama Lilla, Que Rico Bakery, Culture Coffee, BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante and Los Dos Cristianos Coffee stepping in to replace those that passed — we’ve still had an unprecedented 21 deaths to mourn in a single summer.
Is it any wonder we’ve also got a few ghosts?
RESTAURANTS WITHOUT SEATS
Even with Florida restaurants reopened, OpenTable data show that sit-down dining is less than half what it was a year ago.
A poll in Facebook’s League of Independent Restaurant Owners recently posed the chilling question “What is your plan if they close us down again?”
Jessica Neal, of the Broken Anchor Bar & Grill in Bandon, Oregon, wrote: “Trying to do takeout to pass the time. I won’t go out of business but I may go insane!”
Hasen Cone, of Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade in Utah, posted: “We are a breakfast place and are opening a burrito ghost kitchen this week. If it works in the first couple weeks, I’m going to open a burger ghost kitchen, a chicken sandwich ghost kitchen, and anything else I can.”
Cone is one of many banking on the next eatery evolution: service-sans-seating, which Michael Schaefer, at market research firm Euromonitor International, foresaw when he reported global delivery sales more than doubling between 2014 and 2019.
Even before the pandemic, Schaefer said, investors were plowing money into economical ghost kitchens — aka virtual kitchens, cloud kitchens or dark kitchens — facilities that produce food-to-go, delivered themselves or by third parties, without seating, staff or space.
When takeout was their only way to survive shutdown, restaurants got plenty of practice being virtual.
Patrons — now perfectly content to eat at home — needn’t fear virus-ridden sit-down dining rooms. And given online ordering and speed of delivery by third parties like Grubhub and DoorDash, this model’s easier than ever to implement.
Again according to Technomic, ghost restaurant sales will rise by a projected 25% each year for the next five years — neatly balancing the 25% lost independents that they also predicted.
Even chains have rolled out their own thinly disguised virtual brands.
Applebee’s startup Neighborhood Wings was its answer to plummeting sales. It offered a spare menu of boneless wings, tenders, mozz sticks, onion rings, mac and cheese, and other comfort items delivered by Grubhub. Neighborhood Wings was soon flying out of 700 nationwide Applebee’s kitchens, including Venice’s.
TAKEOUT TAKES OVER
So, more local restaurants are going ghostly. A virtual restaurant concept can also be an adjunct to an existing brick-and-mortar eatery—standing by to take its place in a pinch.
They might take different forms, but watch for more local eateries to deliver more ... and seat less.
* * *
When R. J. Harmon turned his Amore’s Italian Restaurant’s South Venice dining room over to Lyndsey’s Sweet Street bakery, he, too, became a ghost kitchen continuing to churn out homemade pizza and Italian food to go.
Amore’s, 941-493-3595, 2357 S. Tamiami Trail, is open Tuesday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday noon to midnight, Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
* * *
Venice’s new Door Belle Dinners, brainchild of former international business consultant Meg Novack, uses the space at 113 W. Tampa Avenue only as a micro-kitchen.
Inspired by foodie trends from her life in California, where chef friends ran ghost kitchens, Novack mastered the challenge of serving piping-hot takeout-and-delivery comfort food by using covered orange cast-aluminum dinner pots. She asks only that customers return the pots when they’re done.
Order at doorbelledinners.com or 941-480-1606, Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* * *
Jeff and Kathy Paradise’s Event Elements catering (941-268-5801) survived shutdown with takeout. They now share a kitchen in Punta Gorda’s Orange House (320 Sullivan Street) with the second location of friends Danielle and Christian Mortimore’s Los Dos Cristianos Coffee, which soft-opened on Black Friday.
The symbiotic venture lets Event Elements do takeout and delivery dinners again. Follow their Facebook page @EventElementschef for weekly menus.
* * *
Burak and Michelle Cakir, of Port Charlotte’s Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, recently opened a new sideline delivering custom vacuum-sealed meals as far as Tampa. Learn more about Fitletics Rx Meal Prep at www.fitleticsrxmealprep.com or Facebook @FitleticsRxmealprepCo.
* * *
In addition to catering, Little Brooklyn Food House in North Port offers takeout and delivery of the tastes of Brooklyn: Italian, French, Greek and Russian. Comfort food like blintzes, cabbage rolls, potato pancakes, cheese fritters, borscht and pork stew can be delivered to your door.
Little Brooklyn Food House, 267-971-4956, 13635 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
* * *
Pho Charlotte has reopened in Port Charlotte, with pho just to go. Although limiting its service for safety reasons, it’s nevertheless acting a lot like a ghost kitchen these days.
Pho Charlotte, 941-979-9689, 1225 Tamiami Trail, is open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* * *
Seems that the now-defunct Brown’s Freezer-Fresh Meals was way ahead of its time five years ago, when it delivered frozen prepared meals out of a South Venice strip mall kitchen that had only a service counter.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
