If you have been planning to do some networking with our Englewood Chamber, there is no time like the present. We have three great opportunities this month.
This week, our monthly Business Card Exchange is being hosted by E-Development Group at their energy-efficient model home in South Gulf Cove. The festivities are from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10.
We also invite you to do some networking and noshing with us Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Landy’s Restaurant for our Biz@Noon. Registration is required.
The following day we will be teaming up with the Boca Grande Chamber for double the networking from 5-7 p.m. in Boca Grande. This event is free, but we do ask that you R.S.V.P. Registration and info are available for all three events on our website EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Santa’s Sleigh of Spirits
Raffle tickets are available for the Chamber’s Santa’s Sleigh of Spirits. A $20 donation gets you a chance on 25 bottles of spirits courtesy of our Board of Directors, along with a red wagon donated by Ron Smith State Farm Insurance. Details can be found on our website. Winner will be drawn live on our Facebook page, Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Just in time for the holidays.
Milestone Member
My membership committee continues to honor one of our longest standing Chamber members weekly as a Milestone Member. This week we are recognizing Sallapudi Orthodontics, which has been a member of the Englewood Chamber for 32 years.
Congratulations, Don
Colonel Sanders, AKA Don Wilson of Xavier Mortgage, won our Inaugural Chamber Celebrity Look Alike Contest. We had 19 contestants and 1,390 votes. Don received 335 of those votes. Coming in second place was Dave Conti (Tony Danza) of Peacock Premier Properties. Third place was Caroline Clabaugh (Princess Di) from the Boca Beacon. The contest was a huge success, and we will certainly do it again next October.
More at the chamber
We are seeing many new faces stopping by our Visitors’ Center. We have tons of information and resources to make your stay a fun one. Need a map? We have plenty. Swing by and see what all we have to offer, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. We are at 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
In observance of Veterans Day, our office will be closed this Thursday. If you know a Veteran, please say thank you. Shake their hand, maybe buy their lunch or a drink. The freedoms we have are enjoyed daily, courtesy of the men and women who have served.
A big thank you to Chamber All Star member, the Englewood Sun. The local publication is offering businesses who join our chamber an advertising opportunity valued at over $800. What a great welcome gift and opportunity to get your business noticed in our area. Contact me for details about joining the chamber.
If you haven’t heard, we have many networking events this month and we proudly are “Seriously Fun Business.”
Kim Parks is the Englewood Chamber's membership coordinator and may be reached at 941-474-5511, or kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
