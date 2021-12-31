The Short Fiction discussion group will begin meeting in 2022 after a three-year absence.
Regular meetings will be at 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in Englewood Charlotte Library. 4359 N. Access Road next to the Tringali Center. The next meeting will be Jan. 6.
"Wonder what makes people tick" is a phrase often heard.
Looking at what the characters do and why is usually the focus on the discussions along with personal observation of life related to the fiction.
The group is fun, friendly, and open to sharing ideas. There are no books to buy; most material is online or will be sent to readers via email. It's free.
In January's selection, duty and responsibility are important themes in “A New England Nun" by Mary Eleanor Wilkins Freeman. They were important issues for the New England society Freeman portrays. People were expected to be self-sacrificing and to put responsibility, especially to family or community, ahead of personal happiness.
Suncoast Writers Guild continues regular meetings on Zoom are available to paid members. Dues of $20 a year cover all writers guild meetings. Contact membership suncoastwriters@gmail.com.
Our Writers Own Workshop, known as OWOW, will meet from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, and will learn the difference between literary fiction and genre fiction, and what to consider if you plan to wit a series.
Anyone wishing to get a copy of the writing prompt for the meetings should email me with a request for the OWOW pompt.
Many local group members will be participating in the upcoming book fair.
LOCAL AUTHOR BOOK FAIR
Pelican Pointe Women’s Association is sponsoring a local author book fair from 1-3 p.m. March 19 at the Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice, for the club’s 1,300 residents. More than 200 women participate in 18 book clubs at Pelican Pointe. We have many avid readers and book lovers so we think we will get a good turn-out for this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.