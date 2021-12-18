All Charlotte County library locations are closed Friday and Saturday Dec. 25-26 in observation of the holidays. I have been doing a lot of reading lately and I really enjoy holiday books.
They are usually light and festive with a happy holiday ending. I think we can all use some more happy endings during these difficult times. Here are a few recommendations of holiday books:
"Christmas Everlasting" by Nora Roberts. This book gives you two stories for the price of one. The first story is "Local Hero" about a single mom trying to make it in the big city. She needs someone to take care of her son after work and her handsome neighbor is more than happy to help.
The other story is called "All I Want for Christmas." A single music teacher moves to a small-town for a change of pace and two five-year-old twins in her music class decide that she would make a great mom. Zeke and Zack write a letter to Santa asking for only that, but their dad, Mac, takes a little for convincing. This book is like sitting down and watching a couple of Hallmark movies; perfect for this time of year.
"Sleigh Bells Ring" by RaeAnne Thayne. Annelise McCade is employed as the caretaker of a ranch her parents once owned and must take care of her 6-year-old twin nieces over the Christmas holiday. The ranch owner’s grandson comes to visit unexpectedly to get the ranch reach for one last family gathering before they sell. As Annie and Tate work together to get the place ready for the celebration, the holidays work their magic and romance ensues.
"Let it Snow" by Nancy Thayer. Local shop owner Christina is getting ready for the holidays at her toy shop on Nantucket. Unfortunately, the local billionaire, Oscar Bittlesman, is her landlord and he wants to raise her, and all the other shop owners rent when they are all just barely making ends meet. Christina develops a relationship with Wink, Bittlesman’s granddaughter and her handsome and single uncle Andy. As they work together to get into the spirit of things, the holiday wraps them in its magic and everyone lives happily ever after of course.
If you can put down these books for a minute and need some ideas for holiday decorations, we have the 2021 edition of "Christmas with Southern Living 2021: Inspired Ideas for Holiday Cooking and Decorating." There are a lot of great ideas in this book, but this year I decided to put out a few holiday kitchen towels and call it a day.
I know these may all sound a bit corny, but sometimes it’s nice to read something you don’t have to think about too much. For more information about other new books go to our website at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries and scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Select Reads" icon.
You can browse through various genres to read short summaries of new titles or you can sign up for a monthly customized newsletter by entering your email address. If you have questions or need help, give us a call at 941-681-3736.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
