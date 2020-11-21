While being in close proximity with others during the upcoming holidays — and in general — is discouraged, snuggling up on the couch with a lonely, homeless pet is certainly not.
Giving back is not canceled, and right now is the best time to help those without a family or home to call their own.
Suncoast Humane Society’s “Holiday Crashers” initially started as an idea to recruit volunteers to spend time with cats and dogs staying at the shelter during the holidays — especially those accompanied by fireworks.
In an effort to limit exposure, and to stop the spread, while still providing enrichment solutions to animals, we ultimately decided that being in a foster home is so much better for the animals and the people who love to help care for them.
A “Holiday Crashers” Foster Care Program initiative was then created with the goal of recruiting the entire community to open their homes and hearts to a lonely pet for the holidays.
Our CEO, Maureen O’Nell shares, “The holidays this year are different for many of us who won’t be traveling or attending traditional events. Hosting a Holiday Crasher is a meaningful way to offer all of the extra love you have to give to a shelter dog or cat. A true gift of compassion.”
Suncoast Humane Society provides any supplies needed to foster a pet including food, crate, leash, medication (if any is needed), and other items. To host a Holiday Crasher, please submit a foster application or contact their Foster Coordinator, Fatime Duka, at the links below.
Thanks to our wonderful foster volunteers, nearly 500 pets spent less time at the shelter, and more time experiencing life, love and companionship while waiting for their forever homes in 2020.
Lena Hart is director of marketing, PR and media for Suncoast Humane Society.
