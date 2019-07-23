The August Englewood Authors Meetings will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Jacaranda Trace, 3600 William Penn Way, Venice, and 5-7:30 p.m. the session will be repeated in Englewood at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
“We are going to provide the members with a program which is designed to assist the author in all phases of their book project using some of the tools of Gmail," said Ed Ellis, head of the group.
The Gmail program has features which will help the authors to organize their book projects and assist with clear communications. Gmail can also assist the author with submissions to publishers or agents (tracking system). It can help provide a visible platform for future action items.
Why Gmail? The individual account can be shown in a browser on any device, anywhere there is a connection to the internet.
Ellis announced, “There will be a handout on this topic to assist the authors for their writer's book.”
Englewood Authors meets for two sessions each month on the second Wednesday. It has no dues and welcomes all levels of writers to come learn and share.
There are still some things for writers in July. Come to the Fiction Discussion on 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, next to Tringali Recreation Center. Learn style and elements of fiction through reading a short story by a master author.
To obtain a free copy of this month’s selection, “A & P” by John Updyke, email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net. Not a writer? Come anyway and enjoy talking about what characters do that mimic regular day-to-day human nature.
The Fiction Writing Class at Englewood Charlotte Library, set for Saturday, July 27, will examine the differences between tone and mood followed by a three step writing activity. RSVP tamiamifl@comcast.net by Thursday so we have enough handouts.
