The best card that you can ever have is a library card. The American Library Association annually dedicates September as National Library Card Sign-up Month and joins with public libraries nationwide to highlight the value of a library card. A library card is the key to an exciting world of books, movies, electronic resources, and much more.
Getting a library card is easy. If you are a resident of Sarasota County, all you need is a photo ID and proof of residency to receive a free library card. Those under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or legal guardian sign the application with them.
If you are a library user from Charlotte County, you may register with Sarasota County Libraries as a reciprocal borrower for free. Just bring in your Charlotte County library card, a photo ID and proof of residency.
Non-resident library cards are also available for purchase in increments of 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months. Non-resident cards offer the same borrowing privileges as Sarasota County resident cards.
If you haven’t been to the library in a while, don’t put it off any longer. Visit the Elsie Quirk Library or any Sarasota County library today and sign-up for your free library card. Then use your library card often and take advantage of all that libraries have to offer. Find Yourself at the Library and checkout something incredible!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
