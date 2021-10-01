Fall is here, even though the weather hasn’t changed much.
Here at the library, we are rolling along and trying to keep our staff and customers safe. Out of an abundance of caution, the Friends of the Library Bookstore is temporarily closed. They will monitor the situation and open again soon. Since they are closed, they are not accepting any donations at this time.
If you are more comfortable picking up your books outside, we continue to offer curbside pickup of materials. You can go to charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net and search for items and place them on hold. When they arrive at the library, we can contact you by phone, text, or email and then you can give us a call and let us know when you are coming to pick up your items.
We place them on the State Road 776 side of the building in the silver reading courtyard for you to pick up. You can also access newspapers online by clicking one of the quick links for the New York Times or The Wall Street Journal at the bottom of this page, or by going to the "Online Resources" page.
More than 3,000 different magazine titles are available free with your library card through the Libby app, just download it to your electronic device and start reading. You can also access ebooks and eaudio books through the Cloud Library app. You are welcome to come into the library; face coverings are encouraged, and customers are asked to use the self-check machines to check out.
Stop in Tuesday morning from 10 a .m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants.
Hang out on Tuesday afternoon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group at 1 p.m. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
On Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Café Philo is discussing "What is bioethics and how does it affect us?" This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Counselors from SHINE are available to assist with Medicare enrollment on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon in our conference room. SHINE, which stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Join them for a session about Medicare basics and the importance of enrollment periods.
On Thursday at 1 p.m. it’s time for Tunes 4 Tots with Miss Ashley. Children between 0-6 years old with a favorite adult are invited to join a program that is designed to improve listening and group interaction skills through stories, movement activities, music, and dramatic play. Stop in anytime this month to pick up a "to-go" craft for kids or teens.
Visit the Community Services YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices to check out new virtual programming each week. Please give us a call at 941-681-3736 if you have any questions or would like some help with putting books or movies on hold.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.