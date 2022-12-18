The end of the year is approaching. Did you know that your chamber membership dues are tax deductible?
For less than $1 a day you can gain all the privileges, resources, networking opportunities and marketing options for your business.
To learn more about the benefits of membership, call us at 941-474-5511 or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com/about/member-benefits.
Biz@Noon
Attend our Biz@Noon at noon Dec. 21, hosted by Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, 4343 S. Access Road.
This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You must register to attend. Register and pick your meal choice at EnglewoodChamber.com.
You will have your choice of spaghetti with meatball or sausage, eggplant parmigiana with marinara or a mixed salad with chicken. Deadline to register is 3 p.m. Dec. 20.
Business of the Year Awards
It’s an annual tradition. The chamber honors several members at the yearly banquet. Business Award Winners will be announced Jan. 31. Anyone can nominate a business or non-profit, however, the nominee must be a Chamber Member in good standing to be considered. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 23.
Categories Include: Excellence in Business – Small, Excellence in Business – Medium, Excellence in Business – Large, New Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the-year, Bon Appetit – Daytime Dining, Bon Appetit – Evening Dining and Beautification Award.
Send your nominations to Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com or call the Chamber at 941-474-5511.
Save the date for Annual Banquet
Join us Jan. 31 at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club Hill’s Clubhouse for the chamber’s annual banquet. We will be installing our new board of directors as well as presenting our business of the year awards. You will not want to miss out on this night of celebration, comradery and connections.
Chamber Super Stars
We’d like to thank the following businesses that have made an additional investment in the Englewood Chamber. Their significant investment helps provide enhanced services to the local community. Thank you to Arnold Insurance, Cape Haze Marina, CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions, Michael Saunders & Company, and Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
Restaurants open on Christmas
If you are wondering what restaurants are open on Christmas, look no further. The chamber created a list of restaurants open on Christmas. The following restaurants will be open Artur’s, Boca Royale (pickup only), Cape Haze Convenience Store, Landy’s, Rum Bay restaurant. Visit the “Events & News” section of our website at www.EnglewoodChamber.com for more information.
Chamber Holiday Schedule
The chamber will be closed Dec. 26 for Christmas and closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s Eve. The Englewood Chamber wishes all our businesses, residents and visitors a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com
