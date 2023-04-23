Join the Brew Crew for Business Before Business.
It’s 8 to 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Chamber members will have the opportunity to do some informal networking over coffee.
This will be just like our Fun After 5 mixers, only it will be in the morning. We have regular lunch and after-hour’s events, now we are adding a morning event. So we truly do have something for everybody.
Our next gathering is May 2 at Bliss Beauty Boutique. They are next to Truex Preferred Construction at 3789 S. Access Road, Englewood. No registration is required.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
Come on out April 26 and attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Reliable Cabinet Designs’ second location. The event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with the actual cutting of the ribbon at 5:30 p.m. Tour the new showroom and design center. There will be drinks and light hors devours. This additional location’s address is 7630 Sawyer Circle, off Gasparilla Road. They still have their original location at 6900 San Casa Drive.
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
New legislation is currently being discussed by state legislators. Legislation can help or hurt your business.
Your chamber is here to address potential changes coming to the business community. We will either support, oppose, or monitor legislation. The 60-day State Legislative Session where lawmakers pass laws and allocate funding ends May 5.
State legislators have already passed some bills that have been signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
See below for chamber priorities:
• Attainable Housing. The Live Local Act was signed into law, and is intended to make it easier to build housing that our service industry can afford to live in. This legislation makes changes to local regulations, existing housing programs, taxes, incentives and funding.
• Insurance Premiums. Lawsuit Abuse Reform was signed into law, which will help lower the skyrocketing cost of insurance by stopping frivolous lawsuits. This legislation would create a statute of limitations, increase transparency, end pervasive liability, and more.
• Visit Florida. Florida’s No. 1 industry is tourism. Every $1 spent by Visit Florida returns over $3 back to the state. Funding Visit Florida is essential to get the state back up and running after disasters like hurricanes, red tide and countless other hurdles. However, every year legislators put it on the chopping block as if they do not understand basic economics. We will continue to fight for common sense in support of keeping our taxes low for residents.
Join us for a virtual meeting with the Florida Chamber of Commerce 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24. They will be providing an update regarding the state legislative session and how it will affect your business. You can register for the meeting at EnglewoodChamber.com and click on events.
