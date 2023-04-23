Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

 RBphotos.com / RickB

Join the Brew Crew for Business Before Business.

It’s 8 to 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Chamber members will have the opportunity to do some informal networking over coffee.


   

Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments