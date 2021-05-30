Leadership Englewood applications open June 1.
Leadership Englewood is the chamber's leadership program. Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces.
Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
This is also a great opportunity to build comradery with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Applications will close at 5 p.m. June 30. For more information. visit leadershipenglewood.com
Business Card Exchange
Come out for some fun after 5! Caps CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions will be hosting us 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 9. Be sure to come by and see their NEW location at 3671 South Access Road, Englewood. Cape Haze Convenience with support from AGS Irrigation Design Consultants-Allan & Pam Schildknecht will be providing the food and Marck Knauf, CPA will be providing drinks. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance on winning a week’s ad on the Chamber’s digital billboard. No registration necessary.
Secret Society of Smoked Mullets
An honored Englewood tradition returns. The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets have chosen the 2021 winners for this year’s Smoked Mullet Award and the Englewood Legends’ Award. However, it’s a secret until the Awards breakfast 7:30 a.m. June 18 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets was started in 1996 by then Chamber President Nita (Edmondson) Cole. “The intention is to honor people from the past who helped create the Englewood we have today -- people who probably never have been recognized with an award for their hard work and dedication,” Nita explains.
The Englewood Legends Award was created in 2017 to honor the historic families of the area who contributed to the settlement and growth of the area. Learn more at EnglewoodChamber.com
Havana Nights
Leadership Englewood is planning Havana Nights 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 26th at the Rotonda Hills Golf and Country Club. There will be live cigar rolling, spirits, music, dancing, silent auction, raffles, games and more. Tickets are $50 and include a three course dinner along with two drinks.
This is a charity fundraiser put on by Leadership Englewood benefitting EARS, Englewood Helping Hands, C.A.R.E. – Center for Abuse & Rape Emergency, Jesus Loves You Ministry, Meals on Wheels, SOLVE Maternity, St. David’s Jubilee Center, The Twig, and the YMCA.
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members, also known as Milestone Members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Dunkin & Shirley PA. They have been members of the Chamber for 39 consecutive years.
