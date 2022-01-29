Lemon Bay Fest starts next weekend with some great programs going on here at the library and around town.
Start at the library at 11 a.m. Friday for our "Ask the Archivist" program. Stop by and meet your Charlotte County Librarian-Archivist, Samuel Alexander. This informal program gives you the chance to learn more about Charlotte County’s archival collection and the important role it plays in preserving our history.
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday we welcome Professor of Anthropology Uzi Baram from New College of Florida. His presentation is titled "Archaeology of Freedom: The Heritage Found at Angola on the Manatee River." This discussion lays out the history and heritage of Angola and its implications for our understanding of what it means to be free.
At 2 p.m. Feb. 8, we welcome local historian Don Bayley. Don is going to discuss Englewood history and the history of smoked mullet.
At 2 p.m. Feb. 9, we have our resident historian, Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein from our very own Charlotte County Libraries & History. Jennifer is going to talk about various aspects of Englewood lore and the history of cattle ranching in the area.
At 2 p.m. Feb. 10, photographer Kevin Boldenow presents "Vanishing Florida — A Visual and Literal Story of Florida’s Lost Wilderness and History." Boldenow uses poetry, historical information, and famous quotes to capture Florida’s diminishing wilderness both visually and literally.
At 2 p.m. Feb. 11, we bring in journalist and author Art Levy for his presentation titled "Made in Florida: Celebrities, Activists, Educators, and Other Icons in the Sunshine State." Levy has traveled extensively throughout the state interviewing Floridians for Florida Trend magazine features and has compiled all these stories in a book.
At 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12, we welcome back author Craig Pittman for his discussion titled "Oh, Florida!" People often used Florida as a punchline for the many "Florida Man" and "Florida Woman" stories that come out of our state. But they forget the many important and influential things that have started here including NASCAR, Native American casinos, and other major events. Learn about some of the more positive contributions Floridians have made to our country.
You can find these programs on our calendar at tinyurl.com/2p9y3ntu. Tours of the Cookie House at Cedar Point Environmental Park are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Unfortunately, there is no Cracker Fair this year due to the ongoing construction on Dearborn Street, so you’ll have to get your smoked mullet and lemon desserts elsewhere this year.
Stay safe and see you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
