Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo

 RBphotos.com / RickB

Experience Englewood Chamber’s culinary tour through Englewood with Let’s Eat! Englewood.

Now through Sept. 29, participating restaurants will have special menus for lunch and/or dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. Dinner is a three course meal for $32 and lunch is a two course meal for $17.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments