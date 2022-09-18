Experience Englewood Chamber’s culinary tour through Englewood with Let’s Eat! Englewood.
Now through Sept. 29, participating restaurants will have special menus for lunch and/or dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. Dinner is a three course meal for $32 and lunch is a two course meal for $17.
The purpose is to gain community support for all our wonderful restaurants we love, and to generate business during the slower time of the year. Visit LetsEatEnglewood.com to see participating restaurants and view their menus.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce works in partnership with the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors and Convention Bureau to ensure this programs success. With their support, we run Let’s Eat! Englewood commercials on Spectrum TV and WENG adio. We will be sending out direct mail and running advertisements in all our local publications such as The Englewood Review, The Daily Sun, Venice Gondolier and more. We have a street banner stretching over State Road 776, as well as additional signage around town.
RIBBON CUTTING
Join us as we celebrate Abundant Heart Resale Shop’s grand re-opening at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. There will be door prizes for the first 20 customers. There will also be complimentary coffee, pastries and raffle prizes. They are at 628 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
BIZ@NOON
Plan to attend our Biz@Noon hosted by Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille located off Placida Road at 1997 Kentucky Ave. It’s noon Wednesday. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You must register to attend. Register and pick your meal choice at EnglewoodChamber.com. Meal choices include Chicken Parmigiana Sub, Chicken Tacos, Beef Tacos or Eggplant Salad.
COLLECTING CANDY
The Englewood Chamber is now collecting candy for the Safe Walk on Dearborn Street. Safe Walk is scheduled for Halloween, Oct. 31 and provides a safe place for children to trick-or-treat. Please drop off candy to the chamber office at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
VOCAL ABOUT LOCAL
September is the slowest month for businesses. We need to remember to support our local businesses this time of year. Go to your favorite business or find a new business you have never been before and do some shopping. Remember that the businesses on Dearborn Street are open for business and the construction is moving along nicely. The street is mostly open except for one lane in the 400 block. However, every business is accessible and there is plenty of parking.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.