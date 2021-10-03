Besides Thanksgiving, Let’s Eat! Englewood is my favorite time of the year. I even call it my “Super Bowl”… with an emphasis on “bowl.”
We had more than 20 restaurant members participate this year and it was wildly successful.
It’s always a great opportunity for the restaurants to showcase themselves with unique items and deals. We appreciate all the participants and we certainly thank all those that took a culinary adventure in Englewood.
Also, thank you to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. I’m still stuffed but already looking forward to next year.
BOOTS & BLING IN THE BOOKS
Manasota Mystique’s “Boots & Bling” was held over the weekend at the Crestwood Circus Ranch. This is the chamber’s signature event and for the 10th year we decided to celebrate with a new venue and feel.
A big shout out to all those that made it happen especially our Diamond Sponsors: Arnold Insurance, Key Agency, Michael Saunders & Company-Erin Halstead, Mitch Mesenburg and Irene Slattery, Truex Preferred Construction and Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group.
We also thank our Ruby Sponsors: Abels Marine, Brian Faro-Paradise Exclusive, Cardinal Financial-Jennifer Tucker, Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood Glass & Mirror, Karin Dubbs-Re/Max Alliance Group, Pope Insurance and WENG Radio/Fiorini Broadcasting.
We are also grateful for our Emerald Sponsors: Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Grande Aire Services and Lemon Bay Glass & Mirror.
Thank you to supporters Amber Craft, Kathy Godlewsly and Susie Porter, all of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
Some highlights of the food included a wing station, a mac n’ cheese station and smoked trout catered by Lighthouse Grill. We could not do what we do if it wasn’t for all our Chamber Buddies! Check the Manasota Mystique Facebook page soon for photos from the party, courtesy of IK Portrait.
MORE FUN AT THE CHAMBER
With a new month, comes new fun at our Chamber. Since October is the month many start thinking about costumes for Halloween. We have decided to embrace that and see how many of our members look like famous people. Watch for the voting to begin this week on our website for our Celebrity Look Alike Contest. The winner will receive a trophy, a month’s ad on our digital billboard to promote their business and bragging rights, of course.
We invite everyone to join us this Thursday as we celebrate success at Mystic Shore Englewood from 4:30-6 p.m. The unique business is located in The Towers at 648 N. Indiana Ave. Enjoy drinks, apps, door prizes, discounts and psychic readings. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held around 5 p.m.
We will also bring out the big scissors to celebrate the grand opening of The Literacy Center on Oct. 12, 5:30-7 p.m. Stop by and learn about this nonprofit organization that helps students with dyslexia.
This month we have our recurring networking events…Oct. 13th Business Card Exchange will be at Reliable Cabinet Designs and our Biz@Noon will be at Farlow’s on the Water. Find all the details at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
We continue to honor our longest standing members. Most recently we recognized The Lemon Bay Playhouse as a Milestone Member for 32 years. We appreciate their longevity and support. We appreciate all our members and encourage you to join if you are not currently a member.
Find out why we are “Seriously Fun Business.” Perhaps we can chat over a snack … well, maybe we better make that some carrots and celery. Time to start the diet…
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce.
