The holidays are here and I’ll bet you have been eating all sorts of not so healthy meals, snacks and sweet treats.
I know I have; seems like someone has brought in some sort of fudge, cookies, candies, or other goodies every day this month. We just need to get through the next week and then it is probably time to get back on track with a healthy diet.
We have you covered at the library with lots of great resources on dieting and eating healthy.
I know it is tempting during the week when you are busy to just pick up some take out or fast food, but we all know a home cooked meal is much better for you.
Check out “The Well Plated Cookbook: Fast, Healthy Recipes You’ll Want to Eat” by Erin Clarke. Erin Clarke has a very popular food blog about eating a healthy diet, while still having the food you love.
The methods in this book are great for everyday cooking with more than 130 quick recipes including soups, sandwiches, comfort food sides, and slimmed down desserts. Most of the recipes can be made with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, so you won’t be left with some weird jar of something you’ll never use again. Skip the drive-through and make something delicious and healthy at home.
Maybe you received a new Instant Pot during the holidays. Check out “The Healthy Meal Prep Instant Pot Cookbook” by Carrie Forrest. Forrest has a master’s degree in public health nutrition and is a clean eating specialist.
This book will help you become a pro at using an electric pressure cooker with tips, tricks and recipes designed explicitly for the Instant Pot. You learn how to organize your shopping and proper food storage methods so you can have meals that are ready to go all week long. Recipes in the book include Mom’s Chicken Noodle Soup, Classic Beef Stew, Coconut-Blueberry Chia Pudding, Pork Carnitas, Pot Roast and more.
Maybe neither of these plans is for you and you just want to try to eat healthier but not go off the deep end and give up cheese. I honestly do not think I could ever give up cheese, it is just too yummy and since I am originally from Wisconsin there must be some kind of law that I have to eat cheese.
For a less-aggressive approach to changing your diet try the “Cook Healthy and Quick” book by publisher DK. This book has 300 easy to follow recipes that concentrate on using fresh ingredients and moderation in all things. All of the ingredients can be found in a regular grocery store — that is one thing that is important to me.
I don’t like the recipes that you have to buy some expensive ingredient that you use 2 tablespoons of and then it sits in the pantry until it expires. This cookbook also includes lots of great pictures of finished recipes including sections for lean meats, seafood, smoothies, and snacks. My favorite is the last part of the book with over 40 pages of desserts.
You can also access lots of great recipes in our online magazine collection right from your own home. Go to charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net and scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Libby” icon. You can also download the Libby app to any smart device from your app store. There are several cooking magazines available including Eating Well, Cooking Light, Food is Love, and many more.
Whatever your plan is for the New Year, I hope you and your families are happy and safe!
The Englewood Charlotte Library at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex in Englewood.
