Did you know that whether you sign a contact with a "Big Five" publisher or self publish your book on Kindle Direct Publishing or other indie venues, your finished product will still be on Amazon with 33 million other titles?
I checked the number of books on Amazon recently. The good thing is they ship books almost anywhere in the world. The bad part is that the average author has no way of being noticed unless someone is looking for the author's name or book title.
Did you know that titles are not subject other copyright laws so there might be hundreds of books with your same title? I was naive when I wrote my first book. It appeared on Amazon with the 237 other current books of the same title.
Did you know that still happened even though I was working with an agent?
Most people do not have a publicist to get the author's name and book into the public's mind. Most online "marketers" are ready to take your money and make promises: You will sell 200 books the first week.
The catch is that you will sell 200 books the first week if you agree to set you launch parties at bookstores and marketplaces, and you sell 20 books at 10 of these, or 10 books at 20 of these. They will gladly send you banners, and books marks, etc. But you are on your own for the most part. They state that your part is selling the book.
Did you know we live in an area with lots of writers? Some you may have read or may know, while others may be totally new names to you.
Here are a few local authors who have published books within the last couple of years so check them out of Amazon and find out the genre variety and choices you have to discover a favorite right here in Englewood: Harry T. Barnes, Pinny Brakeley Bugaeff, Cary Brunswick, Sara Coast, Lina Decrescenzo, T.C. Diehl, Janet Evans, Lorraine Harrison, Bernadette Hassel, Robert Ivey, Dan Kaminski, Deb Tarka, Ed N. White and Ruth White.
Did you know Our Writers Own Workshop fiction writers are working on a "sampler"? An upcoming collection of four novellas showcases romance, horror, sci-fi, and mystery, all written by members. In addition, the OWOW all genre collection, Musings 2021, will come out in November. For information about OWOW, email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
