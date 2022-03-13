Our Feb. 16 Biz@Noon is being held at End Zone Sports Bar & Grille, 2440 S. McCall Road. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You will have your choice of chicken wings, bacon jam and white cheddar burger or southwest veggie rice bowl. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
GRAND OPENING
Join us March 22 for the Grand Re-Opening of Arnold Insurance, 1357 S. McCall Road. Feel free to stop by anytime between 4:30 and 6 p.m. The event will be catered by Ephesus Mediterranean Grill. It is great seeing members using members Arnold Insurance has been serving our area for quite some time now, however, they just went through some extensive renovations and will be celebrating their new look. Arnold Insurance is in the business of helping people. They help consumers save money, businesses reduce risk and help families protect and preserve their financial future.
SUPER MIXER
Build new professional relationships 5 p.m. March 24 at Southern Design Living, 2980 Placida Road. We are teaming up with the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce for double the connection, double the fun and double the entertainment. Feel free to stop by anytime from 5-7 p.m., or stay for the entire time. Meet new people while enjoying food, drinks and live entertainment. We typically see more than 100 attendees at our regularly scheduled Fun After 5 events, so we are expecting this event to be another record breaker. You will not want to miss this party! Bring a door prize to promote your business and bring cash for the 50/50 Drawing.
BUSINESS TIPS
The chamber is hosting a business workshop 5:30 p.m. March 31 in our Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The workshop will focus on providing tips to help businesses succeed. You will learn the following 10 tips:
1. What is the No. 1 complaint from customers and how to advert it or answer it.
2. How to properly correct your mistake with customers.
3. Who are the most important people to have as customers and how to keep them happy.
4. Why is it important to build relationships with everyone.
5. How to make sure your business is running the way you want it to run.
6. How to hire people that will help you succeed.
7. Why social media is of vital importance.
8. What may be keeping you from achieving success.
9. Why is it important to make each day a success.
10. What every successful entrepreneur knows is the number key to success.
Space is limited and you must register to attend at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
CALLING LOCAL ARTISTS
Leadership Englewood is looking for a local artist to paint a 40-by-30-foot mural on Dearborn Street. Compensation will be provided. Please contact the Englewood Chamber at 941-474-5511 or email Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com if you are interested in being a part of this community legacy.
